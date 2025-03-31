Three Observations on Texas Rangers Bullpen After Successful Opening Series
ARLINGTON, Texas — Of all of the takeaways from Texas Rangers opening weekend, the bullpen may be the most important one.
Completely retooled after last season, the bullpen was pressure-tested in a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox in which every game was a save situation for the Rangers.
“It felt like a playoff series,” reliever Chris Martin said.
The Rangers (3-1) came out of that opening series with a winning record and carries those good vibes with them to Cincinnati, where they start a three-game series with the Reds.
Manager Bruce Bochy is hoping the starters can give the bullpen more coverage in the upcoming series. Several of them worked in three of the four games.
Here are three observations about the bullpen from the weekend.
Luke Jackson is the Closer
This offseason the belief was that the leading candidate to close was either Martin and Robert Garcia. Turns out, Jackson strode out of the bullpen on Thursday night and handled three of Texas’ four save opportunities this weekend.
The results? Two saves in three chances, with three hits allowed in 2.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
He blew the save in Thursday’s opener and the anguish was palpable. Bochy seemed proud that Jackson bounced back on Friday to claim that save.
The right-hander now has 21 career saves. He won the job with an impressive spring. He claimed 19 of those saves in Atlanta in 2021. He had 25 chances that season.
It’s about as good a track record as one will find in this bullpen. For now, the job is his.
Martin saved Saturday’s win as Bochy didn’t want Jackson going three days in a row. He’ll get those situations in the future, and one must think first dibs on the job if Jackson falters.
A High Leverage Experience
Every game was a high-leverage game for the bullpen. The offense produced in timely ways, but it never went off against a talented Boston rotation. Every inning and pitch mattered from this group.
It also had to cobble together 7.1 innings of relief for Saturday starter Tyler Mahle, whose command and pitch count wouldn’t allow him to finish the second inning.
The results of a four-game series? The Rangers bullpen threw 18.1 innings, gave up 12 hits, seven runs (six earned), two home runs and eight walks while striking out 20.
That’s a solid four-game series. The only reliever who didn’t pitch at least two innings was Marc Church. But it was also exhausting, which is why it’s incumbent on Monday’s starter, Kumar Rocker, to have an effective game. The bullpen needs, a break, though Bochy said on Sunday the unit has the coverage for Monday’s game.
The Intriguing Mr. Milner
Of all of the new relievers, Hoby Milner is the one that could be seen as the most intriguing. Every bullpen needs a rubber-armed lefty and he would seem to fit that bill.
He threw two innings across two different games on Friday and Saturday and gave up just two hits. He struck out two and walked one.
“That’s pretty normal for me,” Milner said about pitching on back-to-back days.
The history bears that out. Each of the last three seasons he’s pitched in at least 61 games, thrown at least 64 innings and registered at least one save. He found a niche in Milwaukee, and he appears poised to fill that same role with the Rangers.
In 2023 he was practically unhittable. Batters batted .209 against him. If he recaptures that with the Rangers, there may be no reliever Bochy trusts in high-leverage sixth- or seventh-inning situations than Milner.