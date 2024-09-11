Dud In The Desert: Arizona Diamondbacks, Zac Gallen Shutout Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers offense vanished against Tuesday night in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondback starter Zac Gallen held the Rangers scoreless on two hits over five innings, and the D-Backs bullpen kept the shutout alive to take the first of a two-game set 6-0 at Chase Field.
The Rangers struck out 13 times and were held to three hits. Wyatt Langford had two of the three hits. The rest of the Texas lineup was 1 for 26 with three walks.
The Rangers finish their two-game series against the D-Backs on Wednesday afternoon before starting a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday.
"We couldn't get much going," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "[Gallen] is tough. We saw it in the World Series last year."
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Nathan Eovaldi Roughed Up
Nathan Eovaldi was charged with four runs on seven hits, including three home runs, over five innings. Joc Pederson and Christian Walker hit solo homers in the the first and Walker added a two-run shot in the third.
2. Shutout In Phoenix
The Rangers were shutout for the eighth time in 2024 and the first time since losing 4-0 to the Pirates on Aug. 20. Texas was shutout 11 times in 2023. The Rangers were held to three or fewer hits for the 10th time this season. They had seven such games a year ago.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.55) faces D-Backs right-hander Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08) in the series finale at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
