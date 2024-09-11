Inside The Rangers

Dud In The Desert: Arizona Diamondbacks, Zac Gallen Shutout Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers were shutout and held to three hits in a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) celebrates with Joc Pederson (3) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) celebrates with Joc Pederson (3) after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers offense vanished against Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondback starter Zac Gallen held the Rangers scoreless on two hits over five innings, and the D-Backs bullpen kept the shutout alive to take the first of a two-game set 6-0 at Chase Field.

The Rangers struck out 13 times and were held to three hits. Wyatt Langford had two of the three hits. The rest of the Texas lineup was 1 for 26 with three walks.

The Rangers finish their two-game series against the D-Backs on Wednesday afternoon before starting a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday.

"We couldn't get much going," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "[Gallen] is tough. We saw it in the World Series last year."

Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Nathan Eovaldi Roughed Up

Nathan Eovaldi allowed four runs on seven hits, including three home runs in five innings in Tuesday's loss to Arizona.
Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Nathan Eovaldi was charged with four runs on seven hits, including three home runs, over five innings. Joc Pederson and Christian Walker hit solo homers in the the first and Walker added a two-run shot in the third.

2. Shutout In Phoenix

Nathaniel Lowe was 0 for 3 with a walk and had three of the Texas Rangers 13 strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Sep 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers first base Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Rangers were shutout for the eighth time in 2024 and the first time since losing 4-0 to the Pirates on Aug. 20. Texas was shutout 11 times in 2023. The Rangers were held to three or fewer hits for the 10th time this season. They had seven such games a year ago.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers lefty Cody Bradford starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in Phoenix.
Aug 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Left-hander Cody Bradford (5-2, 3.55) faces D-Backs right-hander Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.08) in the series finale at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News