Cy Young's In Seattle! Jacob deGrom Returning To Texas Rangers Rotation, Max Scherzer Too
It might be too late for 2024, but the horses are returning to the Texas Rangers rotation this weekend.
Jacob deGrom returns to the Rangers rotation on Friday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
And Max Scherzer is right behind him.
The club made it official with an announcement on social media.
deGrom had Tommy John surgery on June 6, 2023, after making six starts in his first season with the club.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner turned 36 in June.
In four minor league rehab starts, deGrom has a 0.84 ERA with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 10 2/3 innings.
deGrom is unlikely to pitch more than five innings and will likely be capped at 80 to 85 pitches in his first start back in the Majors on Friday.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, has been on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue since Aug. 2. The 40-year-old first-ballot Hall of Famer was excellent in his lone rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock, striking out eight over four hitless innings.
The Rangers top prospect Kumar Rocker, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, is scheduled to make his MLB debut Thursday with a start in the series opener in Seattle. Rocker, is returning from Tommy John surgery from May 23, 2023. He has been lights out during 10 minor league appearances, including nine starts, mostly at the Double and Triple-A levels.
The Rangers are likely to use rookie Jack Leiter out of the bullpen behind Rocker, deGrom or Scherzer, each of whom will likely be limited to five innings or 85 pitches. Leiter, who made his sixth MLB start on Saturday, would be slotted to pitch Thursday. Nathan Eovaldi, who started Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, would be slotted to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle, but the Rangers will also have left-hander Andrew Heaney available on six day's rest.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
