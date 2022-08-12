Skip to main content

MLB Suspends Padres Superstar for PED

Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to help the San Diego Padres for a postseason push. Instead, he'll miss the rest of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the remainder of the Major League season after testing positive for a banned substance, MLB announced on Friday.

Tatis’ 80-game suspension is without pay and comes after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic–androgenic steroid.

The suspension’s length ensures that he will not play for the Padres this season. He will not be eligible for any postseason games, meaning the Padres won’t get to pair Tatis and new acquisition Juan Soto in their batting order until 2023.

Tatis had missed this season after suffering a wrist injury after riding a motorcycle earlier this year. He was in the midst of an injury rehab assignment with the Padres’s Double-A affiliate in San Antonio, and the Missions are playing a series with the Rangers’ Frisco Roughriders this week in Frisco. Tatis’ presence on the field had drawn large crowds.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

March 14, 2021; Surprise, AZ, USA; John Blake addresses players and media during the unveiling of Charley Pride Field at the Texas Rangers spring training facility.
Play

Look: Rangers Hall of Famer Shows off Bobblehead

The long-time front office employee will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with Ian Kinsler.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Rangers - Hall of Fame Blake
Play

Rangers Hall of Fame: Where's Wash?

Rangers' hollow Hall of Fame, Cowboys' kicking woes, Mavs' bare cupboard and Happy Halloween(?), all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Elier Hernandez (38) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series With Mariners

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago

He did not play in Thursday’s game when the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, Jack Leiter, pitched.

Tatis is one of the game’s most exciting young players. The career .292 hitter broke into the Majors in 2019 and third place in balloting for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, behind Pete Alonso and Mike Soroka.

He has 81 career home runs and 195 career RBI. He led the NL in home runs in 2021, which marked his first All-Star season. He’s also earned All-MLB First Teams honors in 2020 and 2021.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

MLB Suspends Padres Superstar for PED

Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to help the San Diego Padres for a postseason push. Instead, he'll miss the rest of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the remainder of the Major League season after testing positive for a banned substance, MLB announced on Friday.

Tatis’ 80-game suspension is without pay and comes after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic–androgenic steroid.

The suspension’s length ensures that he will not play for the Padres this season. He will not be eligible for any postseason games, meaning the Padres won’t get to pair Tatis and new acquisition Juan Soto in their batting order until 2023.

Tatis had missed this season after suffering a wrist injury after riding a motorcycle earlier this year. He was in the midst of an injury rehab assignment with the Padres’s Double-A affiliate in San Antonio, and the Missions are playing a series with the Rangers’ Frisco Roughriders this week in Frisco. Tatis’ presence on the field had drawn large crowds.

He did not play in Thursday’s game when the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, Jack Leiter, pitched.

Tatis is one of the game’s most exciting young players. The career .292 hitter broke into the Majors in 2019 and third place in balloting for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, behind Pete Alonso and Mike Soroka.

He has 81 career home runs and 195 career RBI. He led the NL in home runs in 2021, which marked his first All-Star season. He’s also earned All-MLB First Teams honors in 2020 and 2021.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

March 14, 2021; Surprise, AZ, USA; John Blake addresses players and media during the unveiling of Charley Pride Field at the Texas Rangers spring training facility.
News

Look: Rangers Hall of Famer Shows off Bobblehead

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Rangers - Hall of Fame Blake
News

Rangers Hall of Fame: Where's Wash?

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Elier Hernandez (38) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Begin Series With Mariners

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Rangers - Leiter
Prospects

Jack Leiter Avoids Tatis in Frisco Start

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Hickory Crawdads Toss Second No-Hitter

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) slides safely home past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Takeaways: Locking Down Center

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Aug 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson (65) is congratulated by first base coach Corey Ragsdale (64) after bunting for his first MLB hit during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Rangers Name July Minor League Awards

By Matthew PostinsAug 11, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans (50) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Astros Blast Past Rangers

By Matthew PostinsAug 11, 2022 5:11 PM EDT