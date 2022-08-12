MLB Suspends Padres Superstar for PED

Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to help the San Diego Padres for a postseason push. Instead, he'll miss the rest of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the remainder of the Major League season after testing positive for a banned substance, MLB announced on Friday.

Tatis’ 80-game suspension is without pay and comes after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Clostebol is a synthetic anabolic–androgenic steroid.

The suspension’s length ensures that he will not play for the Padres this season. He will not be eligible for any postseason games, meaning the Padres won’t get to pair Tatis and new acquisition Juan Soto in their batting order until 2023.

Tatis had missed this season after suffering a wrist injury after riding a motorcycle earlier this year. He was in the midst of an injury rehab assignment with the Padres’s Double-A affiliate in San Antonio, and the Missions are playing a series with the Rangers’ Frisco Roughriders this week in Frisco. Tatis’ presence on the field had drawn large crowds.

He did not play in Thursday’s game when the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, Jack Leiter, pitched.

Tatis is one of the game’s most exciting young players. The career .292 hitter broke into the Majors in 2019 and third place in balloting for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, behind Pete Alonso and Mike Soroka.

He has 81 career home runs and 195 career RBI. He led the NL in home runs in 2021, which marked his first All-Star season. He’s also earned All-MLB First Teams honors in 2020 and 2021.



