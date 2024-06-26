Fielding Failures Spell Doom For Texas Rangers As Milwaukee Brewers Sweep On Extra-Inning Gut Punch
About that momentum you felt on Sunday after the Texas Rangers swept the Kansas City Royals?
It is gone. Vanished. Poof.
The Milwaukee Brewers completed a sweep of the Rangers with a gut-punch walk-off 6-5 win in 10 innings Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.
The Rangers' defense, the best in the American League a year ago, bit them big time in the loss.
Including on the deciding run. Jacob Latz's wild pitch with two outs allowed the winning run to advance to third base and Andruw Monasterio promptly singled to center to win it for the Brewers.
After a leadoff single in the third, Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi had two outs before the Brewers mounted a rally. A single and a walk loaded the bases for Jake Bauers, who belted a 444-foot grand slam to center to give Milwaukee a 4-1 lead.
Their lead didn't last long. The Rangers struck for four runs in the fourth, including back-to-back homers from Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim. Davis Wendzel doubled with two outs and scored on Robbie Grossman's single to give Texas a 5-4 lead.
The Brewers tied it again with a run in the bottom of the inning when Jackson Chourio scored on an inside-the-park homer. The sinking liner was misplayed by Derek Hill, fresh from a call-up from Triple-A Round Rock, who attempted a diving catch in front of him. Instead, the ball bounced five feet in front him and had to be retrieved at the center-fielder wall by right-fielder Adolis Garcia. Chourio scored easily to it at 5-5.
In the ninth, closer Kirby Yates nearly blew it after a two-base throwing error on a pick-off attempt at first base gave Milwaukee the winning run at third with one out.
Yates recovered, however, and struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.
Three thoughts from Wednesday's game:
1. Eovaldi Battled
Nathan Eovaldi battled through seven innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk. He struck out four. It's the most runs he's allowed this season since allowing five runs in six innings on April 14 at Houston. He threw 101 pitches (75 strikes), the most he's thrown since 105 on April 20 at Atlanta.
2. Scoring First Didn't Help Today
The Rangers have scored first in six of their past seven games and are 4-3 in that span. Overall, the club is 24-18 when scoring first and 13-25 when their opponent scores first.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Jon Gray (3-3, 3.03) is set start the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, who have yet to announce a starter. The game starts at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at Camden Yards.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.