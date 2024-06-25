Inside The Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers Slam Texas Rangers Bullpen, Take Series Opener


Rhys Hoskins's grand slam in the sixth quickly undid a solid start from Michael Lorenzen as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Texas Ranger Monday night.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) rounds th bases after hitting a grand slam home run during the seventh inning of their game against the Texas Rangers Monday, June 24, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers scored five runs in the sixth, including Rhys Hoskins's grand slam to beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 Monday in the series opener at American Family Field.

The loss snaps the Rangers' four-game win streak.


Michael Lorenzen left after a leadoff double in the sixth, with the Rangers leading 3-1. Jacob Latz walked the first two batters he faced before Hopkins' grand slam put the Brewers up 6-3.

Lorenzen was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out five.

Texas' string of four consecutive quality starts was snapped.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead with RBI singles from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in the fifth. Adolis Garcia's 14th homer made it 3-1 in the top of the sixth before Milwaukee rallied in the bottom of the inning.

Three thoughts from Monday's game:

1. El Bombi Goes Boom

Jun 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Adolis Garcia homered in the sixth for his team-leading14th of the season. It's Garcia's first homer since June 2, a span of 17 games.

2. Walk This Way

Jun 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz (67) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Rangers bullpen combined to walk six batters in three innings, including three from Jonathan Hernandez over 2 2/3 innings. Hernandez took over for Jacob Latz, who walked two to the load the bases in the sixth without recording an out. Jose Leclerc walked a batter in the eighth.

3. Up Next

Jun 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney (44) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21) faces Brewers right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24) in Game 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

