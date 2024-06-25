Milwaukee Brewers Slam Texas Rangers Bullpen, Take Series Opener
Rhys Hoskins's grand slam in the sixth quickly undid a solid start from Michael Lorenzen as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Texas Ranger Monday night.
The Milwaukee Brewers scored five runs in the sixth, including Rhys Hoskins's grand slam to beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 Monday in the series opener at American Family Field.
The loss snaps the Rangers' four-game win streak.
Michael Lorenzen left after a leadoff double in the sixth, with the Rangers leading 3-1. Jacob Latz walked the first two batters he faced before Hopkins' grand slam put the Brewers up 6-3.
Lorenzen was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out five.
Texas' string of four consecutive quality starts was snapped.
The Rangers took a 2-0 lead with RBI singles from Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in the fifth. Adolis Garcia's 14th homer made it 3-1 in the top of the sixth before Milwaukee rallied in the bottom of the inning.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. El Bombi Goes Boom
Adolis Garcia homered in the sixth for his team-leading14th of the season. It's Garcia's first homer since June 2, a span of 17 games.
2. Walk This Way
The Rangers bullpen combined to walk six batters in three innings, including three from Jonathan Hernandez over 2 2/3 innings. Hernandez took over for Jacob Latz, who walked two to the load the bases in the sixth without recording an out. Jose Leclerc walked a batter in the eighth.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21) faces Brewers right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24) in Game 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.
