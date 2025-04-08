Following Guerrero Extension, Should Texas Rangers Extend This Young Slugger?
For Texas Rangers fans, it was nice to dream about a chance to pursue first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the offseason.
But the Toronto Blue Jays and their young slugger reached an agreement on a $500 million deal over 14 years, taking him off the market and preventing a family reunion, as his younger brother, Pablo, is a Rangers farmhand.
So, if the Rangers wanted to give a player that kind of treatment, who would it be?
The Rangers have an answer at first base, or at least the organization believes it does, in Jake Burger. He’s cheap power, but not worth anything close to that deal.
Shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien are not cheap power. The pair signed deals worth a combined $500 million and each is only in the fourth year of those deals. No use in extending those deals.
Elsewhere on the roster, slugger Adolis Garcia is a free agent after the 2026 season, but he’s already 32 years old. The time to extend him was a season or two ago.
Third baseman Josh Jung would also be a potential candidate, but there is too much potential for injury, given his history, to think that way right now.
If the Rangers really wanted to go that direction with one of their key players, left fielder Wyatt Langford might be the perfect candidate.
He started slowly as a rookie in 2024 but finished slashing .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI. He finished seventh in American League rookie of the year voting. He’s started slowly this year two and in his first 10 games slashed .235/.325/.500 with three home runs and five RBI.
He was a polished hitter at Florida when the Rangers selected him No. 4 overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he played just 44 minor league games before he was called up to the Majors.
He fits the profile of a power-hitting outfielder who projects as a star at this level, one that the Rangers would be wise to lock into a long-term deal now.
There are ways to do it. The Boston Red Sox just signed rookie infielder Kristian Campbell, one of their top prospects, to an eight-year, $60 million deal. It takes him through his six years of control and two years of arbitration.
With Langford’s power, the deal Detroit Tigers second-year infielder Colt Keith might be more applicable. He signed a six-year, $28.64 million deal before he even played a game. But the deal contains escalators that could make it $82 million over nine years.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio did something similar. He signed an eight-year $82 million deal under similar circumstances, with escalators that can take it to $130 million over 10 seasons.
In this situation, Langford would get paid well and the Rangers would control his cost while dealing with other young players in arbitration. It’s something for both sides to consider.