Former MLB Executive Believes Texas Rangers Will Have Massive Power Surge
When taking a look at the Texas Rangers’ roster, it is hard to believe this is a team that struggled to consistently score runs in 2024.
A team with Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim, Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith was below league average in most offensive categories last year.
Injuries certainly played a part, as members of that group were in and out of the lineup constantly. And when they were able to get on the field, the production slipped from where it was in 2023 when they made their run, winning the World Series.
Looking to ensure that kind of underwhelming performance doesn’t repeat itself in 2025, president of baseball operations Chris Young got to work finding upgrades for the lineup.
He put a focus on adding power to the mix and succeeded.
The Rangers were able to acquire Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins to replace Nathaniel Lowe at first base, who was traded to the Washington Nationals in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
In free agency, Joc Pederson was signed to a deal. They agreed to a two-year, $37 million deal and he will have one job: mash right-handed pitching.
Those two combined for 52 long balls last year and will be counted on to infuse that power into the lineup once again.
Their inclusions arguably give Texas the deepest lineup in baseball, lengthening what was already a very talented group.
And Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that they are going to live up to that hype, at least from a power perspective.
In a recent piece in which he made 25 bold predictions for the season, his involving the Rangers focuses on their home run hitting prowess and he thinks the entire team is going to get in on the power surge.
“The Rangers lead the American League in home runs at the All-Star break with eight of nine hitters in their lineup, except at catcher, already having hit at least 10,” the former MLB executive wrote.
After hitting 176 home runs last year, having eight of nine hitters in double figures and likely being well into triple digits as a team at the All-Star break would be quite an impressive turnaround.
This is a roster certainly capable of achieving that bold prediction, who should start seeing the ball fly out of the park once the weather warms up.