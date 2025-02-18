Former Texas Rangers All-Star Looking To Make Comeback With AL West Rival
The Texas Rangers bullpen is going to have a lot of attention on it during spring training.
Their relief pitching staff underwent a massive overhaul this offseason with many of their contributors from 2024 hitting free agency.
Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, David Robertson and Andrew Chafin all hit the market. Yates agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Leclerc landed with the Athletics, while Robertson and Chafin remain available.
It is going to certainly be weird for some Rangers fans to see Leclerc suiting up for an American League West rival.
He has been with Texas since making his Major League debut on July 6, 2016, against the Boston Red Sox. His production was very solid, as he made 350 appearances, pitching 360.1 innings with a 3.27 ERA and 473 strikeouts.
Alas, Leclerc isn’t the only former relief pitcher that the Rangers may be facing off against in 2025.
In Seattle Mariners camp, a familiar face is looking to get back into the Major Leagues; former closer Neftali Feliz.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports selected him as the most intriguing non-roster invitee to watch for in Mariners camp during spring training.
The last time that Feliz pitched in the Major Leagues was in 2021 when he made five appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. Before that, 2017 with the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers was the last time he toed the rubber in the Big Leagues.
Feliz has been pitching in the Dominican Winter League and Mexican League in three years since and is now looking to get back into the MLB with Seattle.
He has remained a dominant late-game option over the last few years. While not the flamethrower he was earlier in his career with Texas, he has gotten the job done.
In 2024, he pitched 56.2 innings, recording 26 saves with a 1.75 ERA and 52 strikeouts. As Axisa noted, the average ERA in the league is 5.16, so what Feliz was able to accomplish is truly elite.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can make the Mariners bullpen for Opening Day. At the very least, he could be on the radar for other teams around the league if he performs at a high enough level in spring training.
Feliz spent the first 6.5 years of his professional career with the Rangers. He was named an All-Star in 2010 and took home the Rookie of the Year Award, as he recorded 40 saves in the regular season.