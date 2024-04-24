Former Texas Rangers Hero Finally Gets World Series Ring
Mitch Garver doesn't play for the Texas Rangers anymore, but he'll always have a special place in Rangers fans' hearts.
Garver only spent two seasons with Texas, but he made the most of them, helping the club win its first World Series championship in franchise history in 2023. He proceeded to sign with the division rival Seattle Mariners in the offseason, but that doesn't diminish his key contributions last fall.
With the Mariners in town for a three-game series this week, the Rangers finally had a chance to give Garver his World Series ring in a brief pregame ceremony before Tuesday night's series opener at Globe Life Field.
Garver, 33, smacked 19 home runs with 50 RBIs in just 87 regular season games for Texas last year. He batted .270/.370/.500 while playing primarily designated hitter, occasionally filling in behind the plate and at first base as well.
Garver continued to flex his power muscles in the playoffs, tallying three home runs, two doubles and 15 RBIs in 14 games. He helped bury the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS with four hits and seven RBIs in Games 2 and 3 combined as the Rangers completed the three-game sweep.
The veteran slugger cooled off a bit after that, but he still had several big moments. His RBI single in Game 2 of the ALCS helped Texas squeak out a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros, and he paced Game 6's 9-2 rout by going 3-for-4 with a double and a homer.
In the Fall Classic against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Garver homered in Game 2. He also broke a scoreless tie with his RBI single off Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen in the seventh inning of Game 5, propelling the Rangers to their series-clinching victory.
So good thing Garver got his ring, because it was long overdue.