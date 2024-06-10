'Best Fourth Outfielder I've Ever Seen.' Former Texas Rangers Skipper Calls Rangers Backup Best Ever
Buck Showalter has been around baseball a long time. That includes his stint as manager of the Texas Rangers.
These days he’s doing in-game analysis for MLB Network while waiting for another chance at the dugout. He managed the New York Mets before he was let go last season.
During a recent appearance, he and the rest of the panel, including former infielder Harold Reynolds, were putting together a list of the game’s best fourth outfielders.
Showalter selected his — Rangers reserve outfielder Travis Jankowski — and then went one step further.
“Best fourth outfielder I’ve seen. Ever,” Showalter said.
His declaration stunned Reynolds, who then asked what makes a great fourth outfielder. Showalter even said that he had spoken to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy about it.
“Plus runner, plus defender, can play two or three days (a week) and bring some energy,” Showalter said. “Like you’re playing that Sunday day game after a long Saturday game and he’s playing that day, someone’s getting a day off. He’s gotta bring something. And you always know he can go steal a base, he can always make you better defensively and if somebody goes down for a few days … a fourth outfielder is left-handed and a fifth outfielder is right-handed.”
Well that certainly describes Jankowski.
He’s a left-handed hitting outfielder who typically plays two or three days a week and always has a knack for producing. He’s also playing more these days with rookie Evan Carter on the injured list and another rookie, Wyatt Langford, getting back from the injured list.
Jankowski is slashing .242/.289/.308/.597 with a home run (a game-tying long ball he hit on Opening Day) and five RBI. He also has five stolen bases, including one on Sunday, which happened to be a day game after a long Saturday game.
There are good reasons why the Rangers brought him back on a one-year deal. Showalter gets it.
