Former Texas Rangers Slugger Shows Off Pitching Ability, Exploring Free Agency
After being sent into free agency by the Chicago White Sox, Joey Gallo has been doing some soul searching. Gallo was released in March and has since been honing in on his pitching abilities, looking to throw his way back into the Major Leagues.
Gallo has made his rounds throughout the league, using his swing to capture the attention of managers for a couple of different clubs. Gallo started his professional career with the Texas Rangers in 2015 after being drafted in 2012, putting up some impressive slugging numbers for about six years.
Although he was marked as a first baseman, much of Gallo's strength came from the offensive end rather than from the field. On average, Gallo recorded a .194/.319/.456 slash line in his career.
His power hitting was his superpower for a couple of seasons but slowly, Gallo fell out of tune with his abilities, sparking his current situation. In his spring training season with Chicago, Gallo's hitting further declined.
With 208 home runs in his career, Gallo has decided to turn a new page, hoping to put a new focus on his game. Pitching could bring him back into the league, and it definitely wouldn't be the same as before.
In his first bullpen session, Gallo debuted his pitch, announcing his intentions to let go of his power hitting emphasis.
Not too many fans were impressed by the footage, however.
Gallo's bullpen session was centered around mechanics, sparking some controversy around his actual abilities. He certainly has the arm strength to toss some pitches over the plate, but he will need to hone in on his control and technique.
What will be next for Gallo?
Pitching could get him back into the big leagues, but it will take time. Gallo needs to catch the eye of a team that is willing to wait and develop any talent that may be beneath his power hitting form.
Without any professional pitching experience, Gallo will be a hard sell for teams to pick up. The level of development needed for the former Texas slugger is more than most teams are willing work for.
Gallo's development will be monitored as the 2025 campaign continues. His attempt to get back into the league might be one of the bolder attempts by an MLB veteran.