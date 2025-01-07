Former Texas Rangers Star Re-Signs With Current Team After Deadline Trade
Former Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Kansas City Royals as first reported by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.
The contract also includes a second-year mutual option for $12 million should both sides agree to it.
Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the Rangers last offseason worth $4.5 million and performed well, but once Texas fell out of playoff contention they elected to sell at the deadline and shipped him off to the Royals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington.
Lorenzen was extremely solid in the 19 appearances and 18 starts with the Rangers, posting a 3.81 ERA over 101.1 innings pitched, he Lorenzen turned things up a notch once he arrived to Kansas City.
Over seven overall appearances and six starts down the stretch, the righty went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA and helped the Royals lock up a playoff spot. He also made two postseason appearances with no starts and a 3.86 ERA, an overall body of work which was enough for Kansas City to be convinced to bring him back.
A 10-year veteran having also spent stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies, Lorenzen has a career 3.99 ERA and has been a bullpen pitcher for most of his career.
With 368 overall appearances and 93 starts, he sports a record of 47-44.
A reunion with the Rangers didn't seem likely after he priced himself out with his performance at the end of the season, but ultimately Lorenzen secures a nice contract with a chance for an even better second year if he can hold up his end of the bargain.