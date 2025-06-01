Four Rangers Players Who Could Be Traded if Fire Sale Comes at Deadline
The Texas Rangers have already cut payroll from 2024 to 2025, and they could look to do even more shedding as they continue to usher in the next era in Arlington.
So far in 2025, the Rangers sit with a 28-31 record.
That means they are still in the playoff race, but things aren't looking up with a 3-7 stretch over their last 10 games while also possessing one of the league's worst offenses.
If things don't get better, it would not be shocking to see a bit of a fire sale come the trade deadline to help them get younger and less expensive.
They have the sixth-highest payroll in MLB. and the product on the field does not reflect that.
Here are some names to watch if they decide to become sellers.
Adolis Garcia
If they want to go with a real reset, Garcia could potentially fetch a solid price at the deadline given that he has another year of arbitration after this season.
The slugger has been underwhelming with a .208/.256/.371 slash line. He's never really been one to hit for average, but the power and on-base ability has seen a steep decline over the last two years.
Teams get desperate for potential impact bats towards the deadline, so there is a chance that Texas can get a bit more value than he has actually been worth on the field.
Tyler Mahle
Mahle has exceeded any preseason expectations set for him with a 1.64 ERA over his 12 starts with a 1.045 WHIP. He has an MLB-low 0.3 HR/9, giving up just two long balls in 66 innings.
He's also among the highest salaries on the team with an expiring deal, so it would make sense for him to get moved.
With teams needy for starting pitching, he could end up being one of the better pitcher moved.
Either Rangers Catcher
This is a bit of a copout given that it's actually two players, but trading either Jonah Heim or Kyle Higashioka and holding on to the other seems sensible.
They are each struggling both at the plate and on defense, but neither will be a free agent until 2027, which could generate some interest.
The catching market is always thin despite every team having a need, so the Rangers should be able to get someone to bite.
Chris Martin
Martin is currently on the 15-day injured list as he deals with some shoulder fatigue, which might scare some suitors off.
Still, he's been one of the best relievers in baseball when healthy.
The 39-year-old has a 1.83 ERA with a 0.915 WHIP and 10.5 K/9.
That should be more than enough to get a contender interested.