Rangers Running Out of Options to Kickstart Struggling Offense

The Texas Rangers have tried just about everything they can think of to get the bats rolling, and so far none of it has worked.

May 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers entered the 2025 season full of optimism and eager to get back to the playoffs after missing out last year.

The same offensive core that carried them to a World Series title in 2023 was intact, and they also added some reinforcements around the margins to even out the lineup.

On paper, the Rangers appeared poised to dominate the AL West once again and contend for their second world title in three seasons. But as the calendar turns to June, whatever optimism that existed for Texas at the beginning of the year has long been replaced by frustration and futility.

It's hard to overstate just how poorly the Rangers have performed at the plate so far this season.

As a unit, they rank dead last in on-base percentage (.282), second to last in batting average (.220), and fifth-worst in slugging (.355).

These rankings aren't just for the American League, but for the entire MLB.

They also rank third to last in both runs scored (185) and RBI (180), while they have struck out over 2.5 times more than they have walked.

It's hard to believe this is the same group that won the franchise's first-ever championship just two seasons ago, and it's been even harder to pinpoint exactly what has gone wrong and how to go about fixing it.

The team's legendary manager, Bruce Bochy, has tried just about everything imaginable to get his guys clicking at the plate, including moving two former World Series heroes to the bottom of the lineup.

Despite Bochy's best efforts, though, nothing he does appears to have any effect whatsoever on the state of his offense.

It doesn't matter who he calls up and sends down or who he slots into what position in the lineup.

Every night is the same result, and as such, the Rangers continue to fall further and further behind in the division chase. Some have suggested the return of Corey Seager could provide the spark Bochy has been looking for, but even that is a long shot.

There might not be a version of this offense that is suddenly able to kick into gear when placed in the correct order.

As unfortunate as it may be, Texas may be getting close to the point where they simply are who the appear to be; a below-average team.

