Four Rangers Stars That Have Not Matched Expectations Halfway Through 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers have been one of the most up-and-down teams in baseball this season, but they are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs.
The Rangers' starting rotation being one of the best all year, which has helped them stay afloat. But they will need some other players to start turning things around if they want to end up with at least an AL Wild Card berth.
Here are four Texas stars that will need to have much better second halves if the Rangers plan to compete.
Adolis Garcia
Entering the season, Garcia made his plan to bounce back from a down campaign known as he set a 50-plus home run goal for himself. He will not end up making that come true, as he has had the worst showing of his career since breaking out in 2021.
Through 90 games, the 32-year-old has posted a .234/.277/.398 slash line with 12 home runs and 54 RBI. He's been much better in June and July, but will need to have some consistency down the stretch.
Joc Pederson
Pederson had about has poor of a start to his time in Texas as possible.
The Rangers brought him in before the season on a two-year, $37 million deal with hopes of him providing a boon to their offense.
Instead, he posted a .131/.269/.238 slash line with two home runs and six RBI over his first 46 games. He's been out since the end of May with a hand injury and doesn't look like he will be coming back until August.
Josh Jung
Jung started his MLB career out strong with an All-Star nod as a rookie, but the last couple of years have had some issues. He missed most of 2024 with a fractured wrist and was recently demoted to Triple-A due to his struggles this season.
Through 75 games in the Majors, Jung posted a .237/.283/.366 slash line with eight home runs and 35 RBI. Strikeouts have always been an issue, but the drop in power and average has made his weaknesses shine even more.
Kumar Rocker
Rocker looked strong in his MLB debut late in 2024, but he's been very inconsistent while battling injuries in his full rookie campaign.
The 25-year-old has made 11 starts in MLB with a 6.39 ERA with a 1.500 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. His ERA+ has dropped from 102 to 59.
He had a nice stretch of games to end July and start June, but just got shelled in his last start.
He needs to find some consistency in the second half.
