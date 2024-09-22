Globe Life Field Writer's Press Box To Be Named In Honor Of Texas Rangers Longtime PR Executive John Blake
ARLINGTON — The press box at Globe Life Field will have a name for the 2025 season.
The Texas Rangers announced before Sunday's home finale that the writer's press box will be named the John Blake Press Box in honor of Blake, the club's long time public relations executive who is retiring from full-time duty at the end of this season.
Rangers majority owner Ray Davis, along with former general manager and television announcer Tom Grieve paid tribute to Blake's 46 years of service in Major League Baseball, including 36 during two stints with the Rangers at a morning ceremony in the Lexus Club on Sunday.
Dallas Morning News reporter and the president of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America Evan Grant thanked Blake, 69, for his tireless pursuit of access to the club while also being a tireless protector of the team's players, staff, and ownership.
Rangers president Chris Young, manager Bruce Bochy and some of his coaches were in attendance for the ceremony and Nolan Ryan, Michael Young, Doug Melvin, and former President George W. Bush paid tribute to Blake via video.
Blake will still work part time as an advisor to the club, and Davis joked that Blake would still be the first person he calls for advice.
Blake transitioned into the role of Executive Vice President of Public Affairs in January 2022. He has serves as a senior advisor to ownership and Rangers’ management on communications and broadcast initiatives while also overseeing alumni activities, photography, archives, and publications.
He first joined the organization in 1984 as the club's media relations director. He has been the Rangers executive vice president of communications since November 2008, when he rejoined the organization after three years as the Boston Red Sox media relations director from 2006 to 2008.
