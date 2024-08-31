'He Needs Consistent Major League Starts.' Texas Rangers Eager To Give Jack Leiter Plenty of Runway
ARLINGTON — Jack Leiter isn't on the Texas Rangers' 26-man roster right now. But he was walking around the clubhouse at Globe Life Field, wearing a sweatshirt and keeping his stuff in a makeshift locker.
The implication was clear. At some point, Leiter is going to take the mound again for the Rangers. In fact, it may be this homestand.
“We could start him on Monday,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Friday. “We’re talking about what to do with him. That would give him four day’s rest.”
Leiter pitched for the Rangers on Wednesday in Chicago, part of their makeshift doubleheader with the White Sox. He threw four innings, giving up two earned runs and six hits. He also struck out four and walked two.
Because Leiter was the 27th man for the doubleheader, he was immediately optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock. But, clearly, he didn’t make the drive back to the Austin suburb.
The Rangers are ready to see what their 2021 first-round pick can do as the team is now in 2025 mode.
“We want to give Jack some runway,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said. “We feel like he’s done everything he can do in Triple-A. Now he needs consistent starts at the Major League level.”
Young wants him with the team, both at home and on the road, to get adjusted to life in the big leagues. In his four previous starts he was up-and-down quickly. Those starts, Young said, were based on merit and performance.
Leiter is 0-1 with a 12.83 ERA in four starts, with 11 strikeouts and eight walks in 13.1 innings.
But, at Triple-A, he’s been effective, with a 6-4 record and a 3.51 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). He has struck out 110 and walked 35 in 77 innings.
Lately, the right-hander has been hitting 99 mph consistently on the radar gun. Texas has been working with him to improve his velocity and Young is satisfied that Leiter can find that pitch when he needs it.
“We know that’s in there,” he said. “We know when he’s feeling good and he’s having his best nights, that’s going to be there.”
The options are open for Leiter. He could also come out of the bullpen. But he’s now a clear option for the 2025 rotation and Bochy said there are some things he needs to get used to doing to show he’s here to stay.
“He needs to be able to pitch every fifth day,” Bochy said. “You can’t change the rotation around. He hasn’t been doing it (in the minors), but yeah we think he can do it.”