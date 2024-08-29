Rookie Night! Wyatt Langford Provides Power, Jack Leiter Shows Progress As Texas Rangers Sweep Doubleheader
Rookie Wyatt Langford belted a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Corey Seager blooped a soft single to center to score the go-ahead run in the ninth as the Texas Rangers swept both games of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox with a 4-3 win at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday night.
Rookie pitcher Jack Leiter made his fourth MLB start and lasted four-place innings. It was, by far, Leiter's best outing in the Majors despite failing to record an out in the fifth inning. He left leading 3-2 after the first two batters he faced reached in the fifth. One of those runners scored, but Jose Urena pitched valiantly in relief.
Leiter was charged with three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks and struck out four in four innings.
Langford's three-run homer in the fourth gave Texas a 3-2 lead. Chicago tied with a run in the fifth, setting up Seager's go-ahead RBI in the ninth.
The Rangers still needed a game-saving, home run-robbing, walk-off-preventing catch by Travis Jankowski with one out and two on in the bottom of the ninth. White Sox hitter Andrew Vaughn thought he had a game-winning, three-run homer but Jankowski timed it perfectly and made the catch up and beyond the left-field wall to preserve the lead. Grant Anderson replaced Andrew Chafin for the final out.
Three thoughts from Game 2 Wednesday:
1. Big Night For Corey Seager
Corey Seager was 4 for 5 with two doubles and the game-winning RBI. No other Rangers hitter had more than one hit. It's Seager's second four-hit game in 2024 and first since the second game of the season on March 30. Seager has 33 multi-hit games this season.
Seager was 6 for 10 with two RBI and a run scored over both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday.
2. Eureka ForJosé Ureña
Reliever José Ureña was spectacular again in long relief behind Jack Leiter. The veteran right-hander held the White Sox scoreless on two hits over four innings. In Ureña's past two appearances, he's held opponents scoreless on four hits and three walks while striking out five over eight innings.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (9-7, 3.79) faces White Sox lefty Ky Bush (0-3, 5.60) in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. Thursday.
