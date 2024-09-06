'He's A Great Pitcher.' Texas Rangers Lefty Cody Bradford Doesn't Light Up Radar Guns, But He Wins
ARLINGTON — Cody Bradford is leaving no doubt he deserves to remain in the Texas Rangers rotation in 2025.
The left-hander tossed his fifth consecutive quality start with six one-run, two-hit innings against the Los Angeles Angels in Thursday's 3-1 win.
Bradford, 26, joined a select group of Rangers pitchers by recording 54 or more strikeouts and nine or fewer walks in his first 10 starts in 2024. The only other pitchers in franchise history to accomplish that are Colby Lewis in 2012 and Cliff Lee in 2010, according to Stathead.
The Aledo native improved to 5-2 and lowered his ERA to 1.60 in 10 starts. His string of five consecutive quality starts is the longest for a Rangers pitcher in 2024 and the most since Nathan Eovaldi had seven consecutive quality starts from April 18 to May 23, 2023.
Despite a fastball that maxes out at about 91 mph, Bradford's pitches are deceptive, making them tough for batters to locate.
"His fastball actually has a lot of life for what it says on the scoreboard, a lot of ride and [movement]," Angels outfielder Taylor Ward said. "His changeup and slider also look similar to his fastball. I just think he's a great pitcher. There are throwers and pitchers. He's able to locate his stuff really well and tunnels it well, and it's hard to pick up."
Bradford, who threw 90 pitches, retired the final 11 batters he faced after the Angels made it 3-1 with an RBI on a fielder's choice in the third inning.
"Another outstanding job. He was on top of his game," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "Good command. We wanted to take care of him there. He's been pitching quite a bit."
Angels manager Ron Washington said it's clear Bradford has a plan against each batter.
"He changed speeds very well, and he knows when to put a little bit extra on that 88 mph fastball he throws," Washington said. "And he has a presence out there. He has an idea of what he's trying to do, and he executed."
