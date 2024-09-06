Adolis García Goes Deep Early, Cody Bradford, Texas Rangers Bullpen Enough Against Los Angeles Angels
ARLINGTON — Adolis García ripped a three-run home run in the first inning and Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers bullpen made it hold up in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Globe Life Field.
Cody Bradford, in his 10th start of 2024, and seventh since returning from a fractured rib, threw his fifth consecutive quality start. It's the longest stretch for a Rangers starting pitcher since Nathan Eovaldi had seven consecutive quality starts from April 18 to May 23, 2023.
It's the Rangers third consecutive win and eighth win in their past 10 games.
Closer Kirby Yates earned his 27th save with a perfect ninth. His 27 saves are the most in a season by a Rangers reliever since Sam Dyson had 38 in 2016.
Three thoughts from Thursday's game:
1. David Robertson Moves Up
David Robertson struck out the side in the eight to tie Francisco Rodriguez for 11th all-time with 1,142 strikeouts as a reliever. Robertson trails No. 10 all-time Lindy McDaniel by 23 strikeouts,. McDaniel pitched for multiple teams from 1955 to 1975.
2. Cody Bradford Solid In Six
Left-hander Cody Bradford held the Angels to a run on two hits and two walks and struck out four over six innings. He was replaced by Jose Leclerc after throwing 90 pitches (58 strikes). Leclerc was quickly in a jam after walking Jo Adell to start the seventh and Brandon Drury singled to right.
3. Up Next
Rangers right-hander Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55) faces Angels left-hander Sam Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
