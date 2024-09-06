Inside The Rangers

Adolis García Goes Deep Early, Cody Bradford, Texas Rangers Bullpen Enough Against Los Angeles Angels

Adolis García's three-run homer in the first was enough for the Texas Rangers to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 to win their third consecutive game.

Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) and shortstop Josh Smith (8) celebrates after Garcia hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — Adolis García ripped a three-run home run in the first inning and Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers bullpen made it hold up in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Globe Life Field.

Cody Bradford, in his 10th start of 2024, and seventh since returning from a fractured rib, threw his fifth consecutive quality start. It's the longest stretch for a Rangers starting pitcher since Nathan Eovaldi had seven consecutive quality starts from April 18 to May 23, 2023.

It's the Rangers third consecutive win and eighth win in their past 10 games.

Closer Kirby Yates earned his 27th save with a perfect ninth. His 27 saves are the most in a season by a Rangers reliever since Sam Dyson had 38 in 2016.

Three thoughts from Thursday's game:

1. David Robertson Moves Up

Rangers David Robertson struck out the side in the eighth to move into a tie for 11th all-time with 1,142 relief strikeouts.
Aug 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher David Robertson (37) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

David Robertson struck out the side in the eight to tie Francisco Rodriguez for 11th all-time with 1,142 strikeouts as a reliever. Robertson trails No. 10 all-time Lindy McDaniel by 23 strikeouts,. McDaniel pitched for multiple teams from 1955 to 1975.

2. Cody Bradford Solid In Six

Texas Rangers starter Cody Bradford held the Los Angeles Angels to a run on two hits and two walks over six innings.
Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Left-hander Cody Bradford held the Angels to a run on two hits and two walks and struck out four over six innings. He was replaced by Jose Leclerc after throwing 90 pitches (58 strikes). Leclerc was quickly in a jam after walking Jo Adell to start the seventh and Brandon Drury singled to right.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers rookie Gerson Garabito starts Game 2 against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Aug 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Gerson Garabito (58) throws to the plate during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Rangers right-hander Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55) faces Angels left-hander Sam Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

