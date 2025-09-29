Highly Regarded Rangers Prospect Makes All-Star Team for Minor League Affiliate
For the second year in a row, following a 2023 World Series victory, the Texas Rangers will not find themselves in the MLB postseason. With a 78-84 record on the year, there were a few points where it looked like they may have had a chance at October, but ultimately they fell short with injuries piling up and just a bit of a talent deficit to some of the more reliable teams.
One of the few positives on the year has been their farm system, which has rapidly come along and has a multitude of prospects worth promoting heading into next year. One player in particular has already received his promotion, following an outstanding season in which he was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team.
With some outstanding competition making the team, such as Jordan Lawlar, Esteury Ruiz, Carson Whisenhunt and more, the Rangers were able to land one of their top prospects on the list as well, showing just how impressive he was in the minor leagues leading up to his MLB debut.
Which Rangers Prospect Was Selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team?
The prospect who was selected to the Triple-A All-Star team for the Pacific Coast League was Cody Freeman, who managed to get his Major League promotion near the end of the season, putting in 36 games of work and looking pretty outstanding out in the field.
While his bat was still coming around and developing, it was clear that his season down on the farm was extremely impressive and worthy of ranking him among multiple other top MLB prospects.
In 97 games at Triple-A Round Rock, Freeman slashed .336/.382/.549 with 75 runs, 71 RBI, 19 home runs, eight stolen bases, 37 strikeouts and 32 walks. During that span, he played a wide variety of positions in the field, including all infield spots aside from catcher, as well as left field.
Most of his playing time came at third base, and he picked up 11 errors in 533.2 innings there, so when he hit the majors, they utilized him more at second base, which he excelled at.
He had a huge impact down in Triple-A, and now at the MLB level, he will have the full offseason to prepare for a full year there.
After putting up very strong numbers down in the lower levels, he will hopefully be able to translate that success to the Major Leagues and provide a spark for Texas heading into 2026.