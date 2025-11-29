Rangers Rising Prospect Seen as Organization's Next Breakout Pitcher
In this story:
The Texas Rangers are in a pretty interesting position heading into this winter, as they have already made a large-scale trade to get rid of Marcus Semien and bring in Brandon Nimmo. Following that, they now have to continue to build the roster to compete, given that many of their core players are veterans who are on larger contracts.
In addition to that, though, development of young talent is also going to be critical, as it will allow them to replenish the roster down the road as players retire or leave. In addition, it would also let them make some win-now trades if their prospects continue to move in a positive direction, so either way, they end up in a good position.
On the bright side, the Rangers have quite a few names down in the farm system who are either nearing an MLB debut or are rapidly improving their stock and trying to get there. Some names in particular are on the verge of a breakout, and recently, Baseball America (subscription required) put out their list of American League breakout prospect candidates. The name listed for Texas is less than surprising, given his production in 2025.
Rangers Most Likely Breakout Candidate in 2026
Geoff Pontes of Baseball America (subscription required) was the one to list out these prospects and provide analysis on the reasoning behind their projected breakout. For the Rangers, the name given was pitcher Caden Scarborough, the team's sixth-round pick back in 2023. He noted quite a few different points when discussing Scarborough's potential, including pitch mix, velocity, production, whiff rate and more, including the following blurb:
"The righthander cleaned up his mechanics entering 2025 and now employs a buttery-smooth and repeatable operation. Scarborough made 19 appearances (18 starts) with Low-A Hickory, striking out 32.3% of batters faced while allowing free passes just 4.1% of the time."
Scarborough looked outstanding throughout the entire season, both in Single-A and High-A, as between the two levels, he had a 2.45 ERA, 0.615 WHIP, 114 strikeouts, 21 walks, seven home runs allowed, 5.7 hits per nine and a 2-5 record. Despite the record, he was outstanding in all 88 innings of work and is rapidly approaching a promotion to Double-A if he continues to look as good as he did in High-A Hub City.
It feels like the breakout has already started for Scarborough, and now it is just a matter of maintaining a high level of consistency as he continues to work through the upper levels of the system.
Recommended Articles
Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.