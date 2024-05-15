Houston Astros Cheating Again, Pitcher Suspended For Sticky Substance on Glove
Are the Houston Astros trying to cheat their way out of the AL West cellar? Moments like Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park won't help their case.
Right-handed pitcher Ronel Blanco was ejected prior to the start of the fourth inning in a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics after umpires found a sticky substance inside his glove. Blanco was slapped with a 10-game suspension by MLB on Wednesday, thus hindering Houston's rotation, which currently ranks 27th in ERA at 4.78.
Blanco, one of baseball's breakout stars in 2024, left the dugout and met with first-base umpire Erich Bacchus, who performed a standard check of his glove. After further review, Bacchus called over the three other umpires for further inspection.
Crew chief and third-base umpire Laz Diaz determined the substance was ineligible for use, thus leading to the ejection. Through three innings, Blanco had been near-perfect, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four A's.
Blanco's glove was confiscated by Bacchus, who ran off the field with it and took it for further review. Following the game, Diaz said the glove would be sent to the league office for the commissioner's office to determine the actual substance.
"I didn’t know that was illegal. I see other pitchers come in and do it, as well, so I thought that was normal."- Ronel Blanco on the substance
Blanco, who currently boasts a 4-0 record with a 2.23 ERA in seven starts, said the substance was rosin he had put on his forearm and the sweat coming off made the glove sticky. Diaz said the crew couldn't determine the actual substance, though it was sticky enough to get his fingers stuck.
Blanco and Astros manager Joe Espada tried to plead a case to let him use a new glove and continue pitching, but the decision had already been made. The right-hander now awaits the decision from the league office to determine if he will be suspended, though Blanco, through a Spanish interpreter, said he would appeal the case given that this was his first offense.
“It’s something that’s obviously extremely frustrating. I want to go out there and compete and try to help the team and I couldn't."- Ronel Blanco on appealing the case
The Astros (17-25), who illegally used a camera system to steal signs during the 2017 regular season and postseason en route to winning their first World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers, are currently in fourth place in the AL West behind Seattle, Texas and Oakland.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.