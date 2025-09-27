How Texas Rangers Can Avoid Another Playoff Drought
The Texas Rangers have become all too familiar with sitting on their couches in October. Since their back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, they've made the postseason once (2023). While the lone playoff run led to a World Series title, many fans have felt frustration about the team underperforming.
After the Rangers were officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, questions begin to circle for general manager Chris Young. How will this offense improve? How much money can they afford to spend? Many of the veteran pitchers are set to hit free agency including Merrill Kelly, Phil Maton, Shawn Armstrong, and several others.
It Could Be Time to Change the Rangers Core
It may be controversial to move off players who were All-Stars just a couple of seasons ago. But the fact is, the Rangers struggled mightily at the plate this season. Texas was plagued too many times by its inability to move guys over and find ways to plate runs.
Chris Young is going to be met with difficult decisions that may not please the fans, but the winning window with this core of players has passed. This could mean cutting ties with fan favorites like Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, Jake Burger, and possibly Josh Jung. The Rangers GM said he's looking for more "winning players" so big changes could happen this offseason.
Bring In Younger Arms and Acquire Proven Closer
The Rangers' pitching staff was a huge surprise all season. Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom spearheaded one of the best rotations in baseball, allowing the fewest earned runs in the league and ranking in the bottom five in walks surrendered. Patrick Corbin turned back the clock and delivered his best season since 2019. However, injuries mounted up with a result of an over usage on arms and fatigue settling in.
By the time the Rangers met the Astros in the biggest series of the season, the pitching staff was spent and allowed the most runs in a three-game series all season long. I think it's time for the Rangers to look at younger arms to solidify this staff.
Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker will continue to round out their game and while the numbers may not back up that notion, both pitchers have flashed their excellence. Some players that could be called up next season include Jose Corniell, the third-ranked prospect for Texas. In AA he started six games with a 0.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts. Winston Santos, their number four prospect could soon follow.
The Rangers bullpen was solid this year but it's clear they need a steady closer. Texas is currently fourth in blown saves this season. There will be plenty of proven arms that will hit free agency and hopefully Chris Young can bring one of those guys to Arlington.
The Hopeful Emergence of Sebastian Walcott
Should everything go to plan, Sebastian Walcott will be joining the Rangers at some point next year. One of the most highly touted prospects in baseball, fans have been waiting for the young phenom to make his debut. His raw power and elite arm strength could be enough to push the Rangers over the edge in 2026.
The Rangers frustrating season is coming to a close and optimism about this team's future may feel dry. However, there is still plenty of young talent on the roster with more on the horizon. I think a successful offseason could push Texas back into the national spotlight once again.