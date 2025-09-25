Texas Rangers Boss Chris Young Knows Formula He Needs To Follow for Future
It's only been two years since the Texas Rangers won the World Series. However time has moved slowly since then, as they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. They were officially eliminated in the final week of the season, coming up just short of getting in.
The Rangers made a valiant push for the playoffs, but ultimately weren't complete or healthy enough to continue on. Without Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Nathan Eovaldi, Texas was missing three of its best players, two of whom have become postseason legends.
Now, as they hope to finish the season out on a high note, the President of Baseball Operations, Chris Young, has his eyes set on the type of player he needs. More specifically, he's looking back at a conversation with former scout Scott Littlefield, who passed away on September 20.
Young Wants More “Winning Players”
The Rangers hired Chris Young in 2020 and quickly won a World Series in 2023. The first time executive made it a priority to quickly improve the roster. He signed stars Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, just to name a few.
While that worked like a charm, that success has been slowly waining over the past two season. Young has decided to look to the final conversation he had with Littlefield as a goal for the franchise moving forward, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.
"My heart's been heavy: it's probably the most challengening week professionally that I've had since my dad died, and in this role, the most challenging week I've ever had... But, also, I have perspective from my last conversation with somebody I admired and trusted immensely about what we need to do to get better. I'm motivated and excited to accomplish that," Young said.
Littlefield was one of the most respected scouts in baseball and was a 33 year veteran. He even won Scout of the Year in 2019. When he spoke about baseball, people listened.
"We need more winning players," is how Young explained the conversation.
There are plenty of holdovers from the 2023 team, but that's not all of what Young means. He wants his players to compete and win, even if there's nothing on the line. They should strive to be great no matter the circumstance.
"Winning players finish strong. They give their best effort through the finish line... So it's important to all of us that we do that. That's part of my evaluation for the future, too," the POBO explained.
As late as September 13, this was a team that was just two games out of the division and Wild Card races. But after losing eight in a row, they ultimately fell short and went 2-8 over ten games while within striking distance.
"I think the message to us was just keep playing hard no matter the circumstance... And after all that, we got ourselves in a position to still make the playoffs, and then it fell through our fingers," said Josh Jung.
Texas is about as banged up as any team in baseball. With ten players currently on the injured list, most of them are key contributors. That was part of the reason they fell short this season.
Next year, though, the Rangers are going to be as hungry as any team in baseball. A squad full of veterans like Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom, to young stars like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter, they are as talented as anyone and have done it all before.
They just need to keep that mindset that both Chris Young and Scott Littlefield discussed.