Rangers Interested in Bringing Back World Series Hero in Free Agency

Marcus Semien is gone. Adolis Garcia is unlikely to return. Josh Sborz? Well, he may be a Texas Rangers reliever again.

During an event to welcome Brandon Nimmo to the clubhouse, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young spoke to reporters about other priorities this offseason and said the franchise wants to bring Sborz back in 2026. In fact, Young he seemed intent on the prospect.

“We’re trying to be aggressive there,” Young said to outlets including The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). “Josh is a free agent, and we understand that he’s going to explore his options, but we have extreme interest in bringing him back.”

How Josh Sborz Could Return to Rangers

The Rangers non-tendered four arbitration-eligible players at the deadline last month — Garcia, Sborz, catcher Jonah Heim and pitcher Jacob Webb. Sborz was projected to cost the Rangers $1.1 million in 2026, a pittance in baseball money. By non-tendering him, the Rangers surrendered those arbitration rights. Given the cost, it seemed clear Texas wanted 40-man roster flexibility. Non-tendering them opened up four roster spots. The Rangers have just 34 players on the 40-man roster.

Sborz, who is 32 years old, is going to explore the market. He’ll probably be looking for a Major League deal and some security. If he gets it, he’s likely gone. But, if he can’t find the deal he’s looking for, he could circle back to Texas. If the Rangers have room, he could get a Major League deal. But Texas has the flexibility to sign him to a minor-league deal with a spring training invitation.

He missed all of 2025 recovering from shoulder surgery. He began rehabbing the injury in July, but he struggled to regain his velocity and Texas shut him down in September. Whether he finds a deal elsewhere or returns to the Rangers could hinge on his ability to regain that velocity. But given Texas’ desire for cheap bullpen options, bringing him back would be wise under the right circumstances.

Sborz pitched in 17 games in 2024 and went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 17 and walking four in 16.1 innings.

He was part of the Rangers’ 2023 World Series team, as he closed out Game 5. He broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 and was acquired by Texas before the 2021 season in a trade for pitcher Jhan Zambrano, but only after the Dodgers designated Sborz for assignment.

For his career he is 13-13 with a 4.96 ERA in 154 games, with one start. He has 193 strikeouts and 69 walks in 163.1 innings. Batters have hit .238 against him and he has a 1.33 WHIP.

