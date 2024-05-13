How To Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians
The Texas Rangers limp home to start a three-game homestand with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (22-20) are limping home figuratively after being swept in three games by the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, which snapped a four-series winning streak for the team. It also dropped Texas out of first place in the American League West, as the Seattle Mariners assumed the lead.
Texas is also literally limping back home after a 10-game road trip. The Rangers added pitchers Dane Dunning and Josh Sborz to the 15-day injured list while they were on the road. Texas also moved outfielder Wyatt Langford to the 10-day injured list at the start of the trip after he suffered a hamstring injury that will likely keep him out a month.
They joined pitchers Max Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi and Cody Bradford on the short-term injured list. While outfielder Evan Carter isn’t on the injured list, he hasn’t started the last three games due to a back issue.
The Guardians (25-16) have the third-best winning percentage in the American League and lead the Central Division, but only by one-half game over both the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Guardians
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 4.66)
Cleveland Guardian: RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.91)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Cleveland Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 2.63)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 2.36)
Cleveland Guardians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.36)
Current Homestand
May 17-19: vs. Los Angeles Angels
