Hurtado Barbecue Serving as Texas Rangers All-Star Headquarters
Has anyone called a barbecue joint headquarters in the MLB All-Star race? Well, there's a first time for everything these days.
Hurtado Barbecue, the official barbecue of the Texas Rangers, will serve as the Rangers Election Headquarters for the 2024 All-Star Game voting at its location in Arlington. Located at 205 East Front St., the restaurant will sport a full Rangers' takeover with custom t-shirts worn by the staff, special tray liners sporting the names of all All-Star candidates, plus special All-Star wall graphics, menu boards and table tents.
The joint is going all in with the ideas for orders, too, naming several dishes after players on the team looking to take the field in front of the home crowd for the midsummer classic. Fans can indulge in fully loaded barbecue platters, including Corey’s Combo, Semien’s Sampler, El Bombi, and The Boch
Just to add a bit more fun to the festivities, third baseman Josh Jung and infielder Josh Smith will stop by to greet customers during the lunch hour at the Arlington location on Friday, June 7
This is one of several deals the Rangers are working to encourage fans to vote. Texas also is offering a 25 percent discount on certain tickets following the All-Star game to secure votes for the hometown squad.
Fans can submit up to five ballots each day while voting is open. The top two at each position (and top six outfielders) will advance to Phase 2. The nine Rangers on the ballot are first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, third baseman Smith, shortstop Corey Seager, catcher Jonah Heim, outfielders Evan Carter, Leody Taveras and Adolis García, and designated hitter Jung.
Phase 2 voting begins at 11 a.m, on June 30 and ends at 11 a.m. on July 3.
