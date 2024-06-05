MLB All-Star Game Voting Open Online, Nine Texas Rangers On Ballot For Hometown Midsummer Classic In Arlington
Phase 1 of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting is open online to the public through June 27. The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
ARLINGTON — Baseball fans, the vote is in your hands.
MLB launched the 2024 All-Star Ballot for the MLB All-Star Game on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The ballot, presented by BuildSubmarines.com, features nine players from each team. The two-phase fan voting that determines the game's starters is available exclusively online and on mobile devices at rangers.com/vote, the MLB app, and the MLB Ballpark app. Phase 1 voting ends at 11 a.m. June 27.
The nine Texas Rangers players on the ballot are first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, third baseman Josh Smith, shortstop Corey Seager, catcher Jonah Heim, and outfielders Evan Carter, Leody Taveras, Adolis García, and designated hitter Josh Jung, who has been sidelined with a broken hand since the first week of the season.
Fans can submit up to five ballots each day while voting is open.
The top two vote-getters at each position (and top six outfielders) advance to Phase 2. Phase 2 voting begins at 11 a.m, June 30 and ends at 11 a.m. July 3.
The top vote getters in each league during Phase 1 receive automatic starting spots and will be unavailable options during Phase 2 voting.
Vote totals will reset for Phase 2. Fans can vote once per day during Phase 2.
Elected starters for the 2024 All-Star Game will be announced on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. June 30.
The Rangers were the fifth team with five or more All-Star Game starting position players in 2023. Semien, Seager, Jung and Heim were elected as American League starters and Garcia started in place of an injured Aaron Judge.
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was selected to the 2023 A.L. pitching staff, giving the Rangers at least six All-Stars for the third time in club history.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field is the second Midsummer Classic hosted by the Rangers. The 1995 All-Star Game was played at The Ballpark in Arlington. The AL All-Star Team will be managed by Bruce Bochy of the defending World Series Champion Rangers.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.