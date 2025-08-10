Injured Rangers Evan Carter, Chris Martin Set for Live Practice Action Next Week
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers are set to take big steps with two of their injured players in their upcoming series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Outfielder Evan Carter and pitcher Chris Martin are both set for live action, albeit in a controlled environment.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy outlined the steps for both injured players during his pre-game scrum with local media. Carter has been on the injured list since the last road trip with back spasms, while Martin has been on the injured list since July with a calf strain.
The goal is for the pair to get some controlled game action in during the Diamondbacks series before the Rangers head on the road for a seven-game trip that takes them to the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals starting on Friday.
Evan Carter’s Next Steps
Carter will step in first and participate in a live batting practice on Monday before the Rangers and Diamondbacks take their batting practice on the field for a 7:05 game at Globe Life Field. Given it’s a Monday, Carter will likely take cuts from minor league pitchers in the Rangers’ system.
Bochy and the Rangers have been happy with Carter’s progress, which led to him saying on Friday that Carter could return “sooner rather than later.” Texas moved Carter to the 10-day IL with back spasms on Aug. 2. He is not eligible to be activated until Tuesday, though an activation during the D-backs series is unlikely.
Carter will go on a rehab assignment before he returns to the team, Bochy said on Sunday. If Carter recovers well enough from live batting practice, that rehab assignment could happen this week. That would likely come at either Triple-A Round Rock or Double-A Frisco, both of which are home this week.
In 55 games he’s slashed .238/.323/.381 with four home runs and 21 RBI. He’s already played more Major League games in any season since he debuted in 2023 (23 games) and has already set a career-high with 21 RBI. This is his second stint on the IL. He was on the IL from May 18-June 3 with a right quad strain.
Chris Martin’s Next Steps
Martin, a right-handed reliever, threw a bullpen on Sunday, which was his second bullpen session in three days. Assuming Martin recovers without an issue, he is set to throw a live batting practice on Tuesday at GLF.
The 39-year-old reliever has been on the 10-day IL since July 21 with a left calf strain. Like Carter, this is his second trip to the IL this season. He was on the list from May 20-June 5 with right shoulder fatigue.
After the live batting practice, assuming Martin recovers the way the Rangers hope, it’s not clear what the next step is. A rehab assignment is likely, given that Martin hasn’t pitched in nearly three weeks. It’s possible he throws another bullpen or another live BP at some point.
Martin was one of the Rangers’ most reliable relievers before the injury. While he was 1-6, he had a 2.36 ERA in 39 games with 12 holds and two saves in four chances. He had 36 strikeouts and six walks in 34.1 innings as batters hit .248 against him. He also had a 1.14 WHIP.