Skip Schumaker Must Prioritize Lineup in First Season As Rangers Manager

The Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023. It seemed to prove the Rangers were headed towards greener pastures, but the following two seasons were a struggle. The Rangers missed the playoffs in 2024 and 2025, which led to the departure of Bruce Bochy.

The franchise will forever be thankful to Bochy for leading the team to a World Series championship, but the lackluster final two years made it clear that a change needed to be made. The Rangers decided to look within and hire Skip Schumaker to be his replacement moving forward.

Schumaker was the 2023 National League Manager of the Year with the Miami Marlins. He led them to the playoffs that year, but lost in the Wild Card round. However, Schumaker followed that up by winning just 62 games. After a mutual agreement was made to part ways, Schumaker joined the Rangers' front office.

Getting a full year to see how things are run in Texas is going to be an advantage for Schumaker. However, as his first offseason gets underway, the new manager in Texas must make the lineup his top priority.

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com believes the lineup will be Schumaker's biggest challenge in 2026.

The Lineup Has Changed Drastically Since the 2023 World Series

Aug 26, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026, the Rangers will be without six of their nine starters from the 2023 playoff run. Texas non-tendered both Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia, making them free agents. The team also made a blockbuster trade, sending Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo.

Corey Seager, Josh Jung, and Evan Carter are the only three remaining starters from the World Series team. Adding Nimmo is a big addition, and he will slot right into the top of the lineup at Globe Life Field. However, the Rangers will need to find a way to be a better offensive team next year.

It is no secret that the Rangers struggled at the plate last season. They finished 26th in batting average and OPS, while scoring the ninth-fewest runs in the MLB. They were not able to get into a rhythm at the plate all season, which is something Schumaker will have to fix.

Health was also a factor in the struggles at the plate last year. Seager's injuries are the hardest to deal with, but Jung missed a little time, as well. Schumaker needs to find a way to keep the lineup healthy in Texas. However, injuries are a part of the game, so he will have to be able to handle that adversity.

There are a few upgrades to be made, particularly in the infield, if the Rangers are going to compete in 2026. But Schumaker has a whole offseason to address those needs. With that in mind, improving the lineup should remain the top priority.

More Rangers News