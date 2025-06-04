Insider Ponders Whether Rangers Could Once Again Sell at MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, dropping a 5-1 decision to a fellow American League wild card contender.
The loss was the Rangers' 10th in their last 14 games, an ugly skid that has sent the club's record on the year down to 29-32, putting them four and a half games back of the surging Houston Astros for the AL West lead.
Texas sits four games out of the third and final wild card spot but three teams are ahead of them in the chase to track down the Seattle Mariners.
With all that in mind, the Rangers, who rank No. 28 in team OPS, desperately need an offensive turnaround to save their season.
If it doesn't come, or if the pitching staff that ranks No. 3 in MLB in ERA falters at all, it will be another season following the 2023 World Series title in which the Rangers miss the playoffs altogether.
What Could the Texas Rangers Do at the MLB Trade Deadline?
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan published his first MLB trade deadline preview on Tuesday, breaking down where each team stands looking ahead to the biggest day on every executive's calendar.
Passan placed the Rangers among the tweener category, noting that Chris Young's competitive nature may push him to buy, but the reality of the situation his team is in could compel him to sell.
"He wants to add," Passon wrote. "Young believes that with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Mahle, Texas has the sort of rotation that can carve through playoff-caliber lineups. But with a near-even record and run differential, the Rangers have yet to warrant dipping into their farm system."
Due to the way this season has unfolded, Texas has a significant number of pitchers that contenders would covet at the deadline.
It's not difficult to imagine Tyler Mahle commanding a massive haul, as the 30-year-old owns a 2.03 ERA even after surrendering four earned runs to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
According to MLB Pipeline, the Rangers own the 19th best farm system in baseball with just two top 100 prospects, and one of them is Kumar Rocker, who will graduate from that status soon.
Last year, the Rangers sold Michael Lorenzen to the Kansas City Royals as it seemed the season was slipping away.
This year, Young has even more ammunition to build up his farm system while maintaining a talented core.
But does he really want to wave the white flag on a year in which ace Jacob deGrom is performing at such a high level while remaining healthy?
It's hard to picture, but the state of the offense will leave him no choice if it continues to be this dismal.