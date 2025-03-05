Insider Reveals Which Texas Rangers Prospect Has Scouts Buzzing This Spring
Texas Rangers prospect Jack Leiter is entering a crucial year, not only for his development, but for the path of his career as a whole in 2025.
Leiter was a prospect darling ahead of the 2021 MLB draft, having spent the prior two years blowing hitters away during his time at Vanderbilt.
Widely expected to go first overall for much of the process, the Pittsburgh Pirates instead selected Henry Davis, leaving Leiter for the Rangers at No. 2 overall.
What was seen as a massive win for them on draft night has become murkier over time, as Leiter has struggled to acclimate to the professional game.
In his first taste of MLB action in 2024, he posted an 8.83 ERA in nine appearances, and his career 4.81 ERA in the minor leagues does not inspire much more confidence.
But Leiter is looking to turn things around after a productive offseason, and his metrics and tape so far in spring training have caught the eyes of rival talent evaluators around the league.
Writing for ESPN+ (subscription required) about 10 players who have caught the attention of league-wide scouts this spring, insider Jeff Passan included Leiter among the breakouts due to a marked improvement in his primary offering.
"The No. 2 pick in 2021, Leiter showed up at Rangers camp with an extra 2 mph on his four-seam fastball," Passan wrote. "In his first outing, he sat at 98 mph, touched 100 and lived at the top of the zone, a necessity for the pitch's effectiveness. While Leiter's fastball got wrecked in 2024, evaluators see the extra velocity as a game changer."
Leiter's four-seamer was always somewhat of a unicorn, as he is a member of this generation of young, shorter pitchers who have learned to compensate for the extension that above-average height generates with explosiveness off the mound.
This increased extension creates extra deception, and if he can maintain this increase in velocity, the pitch will go back to being a separator for him.
In two appearances so far this spring, Leiter has struck out five across five innings pitched while allowing two earned runs and keeping his WHIP at 1.00.
The 24-year-old righty is competing with his college teammate Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford for a spot in a starting rotation that features Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Jon Gray, though the latter could move into a relief role eventually.
It is also feasible the club could aim to protect deGrom's health with a six-man rotation, which would also increase Leiter's chances of playing a major role.