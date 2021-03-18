'It's Critical': What Rangers Need For Slugger Joey Gallo

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo didn't have much protection in 2020. Could the addition of Khris Davis solve that issue? Or will his spring struggles leave the cleanup spot wide open?

Opening Day is two weeks away. As we head down the final stretch of spring training, the Texas Rangers lineup is beginning to take shape.

Manager Chris Woodward really likes what Isiah Kiner-Falefa provides at the top of the lineup, and he's hitting well out of that spot in spring training. Offseason acquisition David Dahl is getting his timing down hitting second, and Joey Gallo will be a fixture in the three-hole this season.

The cleanup spot, however, is still up for grabs.

"With the way Joey's going right now, it's critical," Woodward said. "There's going to be some big spots, especially if Joey's doing what he's doing right now. They're going to pitch around him. There's going to be a lot of opportunities for whoever's hitting behind Joey."

Traditionally, the cleanup hitter has to hit certain check marks, primarily needs to hit for power and hit well with runners on base. In today's game, lineups aren't constructed the same way they used to be. Traditional three-hole hitters like Mookie Betts are leading off. Traditional clean-up hitters like Anthony Rizzo have also batted closer to the top of the lineup.

While Woodward searches for protection for the most dangerous hitter in the lineup, the Rangers won't deviate too much from tradition with the cleanup spot.

"I would say [he has to be] an 'impact' guy," Woodward said. "Ideally, you'd like to find a guy who can hit for power. I don't want a guy who just hits for power and nothing else. That guy is going to be hitting in a spot where he has to be productive. There has to be quality at-bats."

There seems to be one guy who fits the bill more than anyone else in the Rangers clubhouse: Khris Davis. He's a right-handed power bat with a good resumé, and is having quality at-bats in the eyes of the Rangers coaching staff this spring.

However — and that's a big however — Davis has had a remarkably unproductive spring. Ahead of Wednesday night's "B" game against the Cleveland Indians, he was 2-for-22 with two singles and one RBI.

"He's making good decisions. He's just been late to a lot of fastballs," Woodward said. "He's taking good swings at good pitches, he just hasn't impacted those pitches like he would want. I think the next step is continuing to make good decisions, but there has to be a point where it's like, 'Okay, I'm going to move that ball forward.'"

The Rangers believe Davis will come around and begin impacting the baseball more often. In Wednesday night's "B" game, Davis jacked a three-run opposite field home run off Sam Hentges with two outs.

So, progress?

There was a serious lack of protection for Gallo in 2020. Whether it's Davis, Rougned Odor, Ronald Guzmán, Nate Lowe, Nick Solak, or any other candidate to hit behind Joey Gallo, that role is crucial for the Rangers' — and Gallo's — success in 2021.

"It's an opportunity more than anything," Woodward said. "Maybe it's a revolving door, or maybe one guy takes the lead on that. I don't know how it plays out, but it's definitely something we're keeping an eye on, for sure."

