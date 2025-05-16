Jacob deGrom Delivers Arguably Best Start for Texas Rangers in Debut Against Astros
Jacob deGrom unlocked his true self Thursday night against the Houston Astros: 8.0 innings pitched, zero runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts in a 1-0 pitching duel.
The 36-year-old now has a 2.29 ERA on the season after recording his longest outing since April of 2021, according to MLB.com. 69 of his 96 pitches went for strikes. Shawn Armstrong came in for his second save of the game.
The New York Mets reaped the fruit of deGrom's extreme highs and frustrating, injury-riddled lows. When the Rangers signed deGrom, they signed up for the risk and dealt with it. He suffered elbow injuries in early 2023 and 2024. You could count his starts entering this year on two hands - six in 2023, three in 2024 - and any small rehab victory was magnified.
But in the midst of a Rangers team struggling to put together runs, deGrom's elite season was well worth the wait and could not have come at a better time.
This was deGrom's sixth straight start with five complete innings or more and two or fewer runs allowed. His outstanding 0.98 WHIP is tied for tenth in the MLB with New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodon.
With 60 strike outs through nine starts, deGrom has a real case to get to 180 strike outs, which would be his most since 2019 when he had 255.
This performance comes at a good time as the Rangers continue to string together quality pitching from all their starters. In an American League West that has four realistic winners through the middle of May, every single win counts.