Jacob deGrom spent more than a decade in the Mets organization before signing with the Texas Rangers.

New Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom took out a full-page ad in the New York Post on Thursday to thank New York Mets fans and the organization.

deGrom spent his first eight Major League seasons — from 2014 to 2022 — with the Mets, who drafted him out of Stetson in the ninth round in 2010.

deGrom signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers in early December as a free agent and will serve as the Texas ace for the foreseeable future.

He started the ad by letting fans know that he could still remember his first appearance on the mound at Citi Field on May 5, 2014.

“My family and I are forever grateful to the Mets for an incredible last 12 years and, most importantly, for believing in me. For giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level for all these years. There are so many people that I want to thank and recognize:

“Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler, the entire front office, managers, coaches, players, both past and present, bullpen catchers, trainers, clubhouse personnel, security staff, family room workers, kitchen staff, PR staff, photographers, stadium personnel, New York City police officers, TV personalities and journalists. Each and every one of you played such a vital role in our lives in New York. Beyond a working relationship, many of you became true, life-long friends to Stacey and me.

“To the New York Mets fans – your passion, devotion and unwavering support for me, from the very beginning, has been incredible. It is humbling and appreciated beyond words. Thank you for your dedication and for how kindly you embraced me and my family. It has been a true honor to wear a Mets uniform all these years. The New York Mets, the fans and the city will always hold a very special place in our hearts.”

deGrom joined a rotation that includes two new veterans in Jake Odorizzi, whom the Rangers traded for in November, and Andrew Heaney, whom they signed during the Winter meetings. Jon Gray and Martín Pérez are the holdovers, though Pérez had to agree to a $19.65 million qualifying offer and is only signed through 2023.

deGrom has a career record of 82-57 with a 2.52 ERA. He has won two Cy Young Awards and been to the All-Star Game three times. He was also the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year.

deGrom has made 15 starts or fewer in each of the three seasons — 12 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, 15 in 2021 and 11 in 2022. He was still an All-Star in 2021. Elbow inflammation ended his 2021 shortly after the All-Star Break, while a stress reaction in his right scapula delayed his 2022 debut to August. He ended up going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA.

