Jacob deGrom Returns to New York as Rangers Open Series Against Mets
The Texas Rangers are locked in a playoff race in the American League and Friday’s game offers starter Jacob deGrom a chance to return home.
The Rangers (77-70) are on a tear going into the series with the New York Mets, who have experienced a tailspin the past few weeks. Texas has not yet moved into a wild card berth or the American League West lead and since Aug. 22, Texas has a 14-4 record. Texas is ascendant. New York, meanwhile, is coming off an awful series against Philadelphia and its NL wild card hopes are on thin ice.
Friday is a Jacob deGrom day in New York, something the locals were used for most of his career. The two-time NL Cy Young winner played for the Mets from 2014-22 before he signed a long-term deal with the Rangers. He visited New York in 2023, but he was injured at the time. This will be his first start against his former team in Queens.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets
Game Day: Friday, Sept. 12
Game Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); SNY (Mets); MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2 (Mets)
Where: Citi Field, Queens, New York
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (11-7, 2.78)
The Rangers aren’t getting deGrom’s best since the All-Star break. In his last seven starts he has a 4.34 ERA with a 1-5 record. He has struck out 47 and walked 10 in 37.1 innings. He lost his last start against the Houston Astros, as he gave up five hits and three earned runs in 5.1 innings. He struck out eight and walked two. But the nearly unstoppable dominance he had in the first half isn’t there right now.
Two things to watch. deGrom hasn’t pitched six innings in five of his last six starts. Second, since the All-Star break he’s allowed nine home runs. The Rangers are clearly monitoring his innings. He needs to limit the long balls.
Mets: RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 4.09)
On pure stuff, he’s what deGrom was when he debuted in 2014. The Mets called him up last month and he’s only started two games. But he’s struck out 12 in 11 innings and allowed nine hits. He has given up eight runs, but only five earned. He’s also walked four and has allowed hitters to bat .214 against him.
The 22-year-old was born in Canada and played his high school ball at Georgia Perimeter in Statesboro, Ga. The Mets hope this is only the beginning of a long career for the seventh-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return): Garcia is progressing and could be active for next week’s series with Houston.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that Seager could be cleared to return for the Rangers’ next home series against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien is out of his walking boot after he suffered a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain in August. It’s still unclear if he’ll be ready to return by the end of the regular season.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to being a rehab assignment on Friday.
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16): Coulombe will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Mahle will make a rehab start this weekend at Double-A Frisco.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.