Pair of Texas Rangers Starters Making Progress From Elbow Injuries
ARLINGTON, Texas — While Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer is preparing for his second injury rehab start next week, two other starters are in various stages of work as they recover from elbow surgeries.
Neither Jacob deGrom nor Tyler Mahle are expected to be ready to join the Rangers until the second half of the season. But manager Bruce Bochy provided an update on the pair in advance of Friday’s game with the Cincinnati Reds.
Mahle, who had Tommy John surgery last May, will travel with the Rangers on their upcoming road trip to Kansas City, Oakland and Colorado. He is already throwing bullpens, one year after the surgery.
“He’s a little bit further along at this point,” Bochy said.
Mahle, a right-hander, signed a two-year deal with the Rangers in the offseason. He has a career record of 33-41 with a 4.30 ERA, including a career-high 13 wins in 2021.
deGrom is in the second year of a five-year, $185 million contract. He suffered an elbow injury one month into last season that eventually required surgery. He has his Tommy John surgery — the second of his career — last June.
Bochy said that the right-hander’s last throwing session was from flat ground and included three up/downs, meant to simulate an inning of work. Each up/down included 25 throws for a total of 75.
deGrom will not make this road trip, Bochy said. But the plan is for deGrom to join the team on its next road trip, which is scheduled for May 21-26 at Philadelphia and Minnesota.
deGrom has a career record of 84-57 with a 2.53 ERA. He was 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in six starts for the Rangers.
