Inside The Rangers

Jon Gray Silences White Sox, Texas Rangers Offense Provides Just Enough To Win Third Consecutive Game

Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray held the Chicago White Sox to a run on four hits, retiring the final 15 batters he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 win.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

ARLINGTON — Whatever it takes.

The Texas Rangers scored twice in the first and added a big insurance run in the eighth to beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

It's the Rangers third consecutive win as they try to close the gap in the American League West. Their offense continues to struggle putting up big numbers, but their pitching has been up to the task.

Texas scored twice in the first on Adolis Garcia's RBI single and on a double steal from Garcia and Josh Smith, who stole home on the play.

Rangers starter Jon Gray, however, was too much for the White Sox over 7 2/3 innings. Gray held Chicago to a run on four hits while striking out five. Gray's 7 2/3 innings is his longest outing since going eight innings against the Washington Nationals on April 30.

Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Kirby Yates Goes Three In A Row

Kirby Yates earned his 18th save with two outs in the ninth Tuesday night.
Jul 21, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) throws during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time this season, closer Kirby Yates was used in three consecutive games. That was likely not the plan until Josh Sborz allowed a leadoff, ninth-inning home run to Andrew Benintendi to close the gap to 3-2. Yates retired the final two batters on six pitches with a strikeout and flyout.

2. One-Run Wins

Josh Smith stole home in the first and drove in a run with a double in the eighth Tuesday night.
Jul 23, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third base Josh Smith (8) heads to third base during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers won a one-run game for the third consecutive night for the first time since July 21-23, 2017. The Rangers are 15-11 in one-run games in 2024. The Rangers have won 10 of their past 14 games.

3. Up Next

Nathan Eovaldi starts Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox.
Jul 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (6-4, 3.36) faces right-hander Chris Flexen (2-9, 5.22) in Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.


You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News