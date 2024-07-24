Jon Gray Silences White Sox, Texas Rangers Offense Provides Just Enough To Win Third Consecutive Game
ARLINGTON — Whatever it takes.
The Texas Rangers scored twice in the first and added a big insurance run in the eighth to beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
It's the Rangers third consecutive win as they try to close the gap in the American League West. Their offense continues to struggle putting up big numbers, but their pitching has been up to the task.
Texas scored twice in the first on Adolis Garcia's RBI single and on a double steal from Garcia and Josh Smith, who stole home on the play.
Rangers starter Jon Gray, however, was too much for the White Sox over 7 2/3 innings. Gray held Chicago to a run on four hits while striking out five. Gray's 7 2/3 innings is his longest outing since going eight innings against the Washington Nationals on April 30.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Kirby Yates Goes Three In A Row
For the first time this season, closer Kirby Yates was used in three consecutive games. That was likely not the plan until Josh Sborz allowed a leadoff, ninth-inning home run to Andrew Benintendi to close the gap to 3-2. Yates retired the final two batters on six pitches with a strikeout and flyout.
2. One-Run Wins
The Rangers won a one-run game for the third consecutive night for the first time since July 21-23, 2017. The Rangers are 15-11 in one-run games in 2024. The Rangers have won 10 of their past 14 games.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (6-4, 3.36) faces right-hander Chris Flexen (2-9, 5.22) in Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.