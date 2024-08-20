José Ureña Does Something No Texas Rangers Reliever Has Done Since Pat Mahomes Sr.
ARLINGTON — José Ureña has been a valuable offseason pickup for the Texas Rangers in 2024 and he showed why again in Monday's win.
Ureña earned the win after holding the Pittsburgh Pirates scoreless on one hit over four innings out of the bullpen. It's the third time this season the right-hander has made a relief appearance of four or more scoreless innings. He's the first Rangers reliever to do that in a season since Pat Mahomes Sr. in 2001. Ureña's three relief appearances of four or more shutout innings in 2024 are tied for the Major League lead with former Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez, who has also done it three times for the Reds.
"What a job he did," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's picked us up so many times, and great stuff tonight. I mean, worked quick. That was a quick game, and had good command, good stuff, and helped reset the bullpen too, with that effort he gave us."
Ureña, who turns 33 in September, is 4-8 with a save and 3.97 ERA in 93 innings. That includes nine spot starts throughout the season. The Ranger signed him to a minor league deal in January and he earned an Opening Day roster spot.
He's pitched with six different teams, including his first six MLB seasons with the Miami Marlins.
"We knew we were getting an experienced veteran who could start, be a swing man, and help us in the bullpen and eat innings and he's done all of that," Bochy said. "He's a great teammate. Just does everything you ask of him. He's really been a pleasant surprise and I hate to say surprise because he's spent a lot of time in the game and he's pitched a lot of nice ball games. But knowing him and having him on our club and knowing how much he cares, and he wants to be out there."
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.