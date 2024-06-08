Josh Jung Update: Texas Rangers Slugger On Verge Of Rehab Assignment
ARLINGTON — Injured Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung has spent the last two months recovering from a right wrist fracture he suffered during the season’s first full week.
Now, Jung may be on the verge of a rehab assignment.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Jung has been swinging the bat well and has taken batting practice each of the past two days. Jung went through other workouts, including some fielding work on Friday.
Jung is likely to start his rehab assignment next week if he has no setbacks in the next couple of days, Bochy said.
The Rangers would love to have Jung's bat back in the lineup as soon as possible. He was batting .412 with two home runs and six RBI before on the injured list.
Since his injury, the Rangers have primarily played Josh Smith at third base and he’s having the best offensive season of his career.
But Smith is not a power hitter, even though he has four home runs this season. Jung had two homers in less than a week.
Jung went on the IL on April 2 and underwent surgery almost immediately. During the surgery, it was determined by doctors that the fracture was more severe than originally expected.
Jung’s original timeline of 4-6 weeks became longer. In fact, the second-year third baseman was eligible to return on June 2 from the 60-day IL.
Bochy did not specify how long Jung’s rehab assignment might be or where he's headed. When Jung was recovering from a torn labrum in 2022, he started his rehab with the Arizona Complex League Rangers before transferring to Triple-A Round Rock.
As a rookie in 2023, Jung slashed .266/.315/.467/.781 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 122 games. He was named the AL Rookie of the Month for April and May, but he missed more than a month after the All-Star break with a broken thumb when he tried to field a line drive.
