Kirby Yates Among Pitchers Texas Rangers Could Trade
Trade pickups were huge during the run to the first World Series championship in Texas Rangers history last season, remaking their pitching staff and adding valuable personalities to the clubhouse.
Without the additions of Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery, which helped overcome the loss of ace Jacob deGrom, the Rangers maybe don’t reach the postseason. Even the pickup of backup catcher Austin Hedges was key for team morale.
The Texas front office was aggressive in 2023 and it paid off with a title. The question this year is whether or not the defending champions go all-in again or sell off some pieces to retool for the future. If the Rangers are buyers, there are players to target.
And if it goes the other way, the Rangers could move on from some players and theoretically stay in the race. Texas came out of the All-Star break just five games out of first place in the American League West.
The pitching staff is a spot where the Rangers could afford to trade away arms and remain in the playoff race, according to MLB.com. The league’s website identified possible buyers and sellers going into the deadline.
It’s not a lost cause yet, but the front office will need to make a decision one way or another soon. It’s highly likely that they just stand pat and attempt to win the division with the group that they have, but it would be irresponsible to not consider shipping off some veteran guys on expiring deals, such as relievers Kirby Yates and David Robertson or starters Michael Lorenzen and Andrew Heaney. That said, the clubhouse has never wavered in its belief that the team can start stringing some wins together. The three-way race atop the AL West very well could last well into September. They’ve gotta make a decision one way or another soon.- Kennedi Landry, MLB.com
The trade deadline is July 30.
