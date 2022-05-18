Skip to main content

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

Texas extends its win streak to three games and scores at least seven runs for the third straight contest

The Texas Rangers needed eight innings, but they finally found another offensive explosion with a seven-run eighth inning, leading to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Rangers (16-19) have now won three straight games and will take the series from the Angels (24-15) regardless of what happens in Wednesday’s finale. This is the first time this season the Rangers have rallied from a deficit after the seventh inning (1-15).

The Rangers had a six-run first inning against the Angels on Monday.

May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Kole Calhoun

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Hearn

Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

The eighth inning started with the Rangers down, 4-3. A bloop double by Corey Seager, which eluded Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, started the rally. From there, Angels reliever Ryan Tepera found himself nearly helpless due to location issues.

Adolis García grounded to Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo, whose late throw to first baseman Matt Duffy led to Duffy trying to field the throw in the baseline. He and García collided. While García singled, Duffy had to leave the game and was replaced by Jared Walsh. But, Seager scored on the play to tie the game.

Then the dam broke. Jonah Heim pinch-hit for Nick Solak and walked. Kole Calhoun — who homered earlier in the game — walked to load the bases. Nathaniel Lowe, who pinch-hit earlier in the game and was hitting .429 for his career with the bases loaded, singled to right to score García and break the tie. The Angels pulled Tepera for Cesar Valdez.

It didn’t help. On his first pitch, Valdez allowed a single to Sam Huff, which scored Heim and Calhoun. Eli White followed with a single to left field that slipped under the glove of the Angels’ Brandon Marsh, and the three-base error allowed White to score. He also drove in a run.

From there, Nick Sborz handled the ninth inning to secure the Rangers’ win. Dennis Santana (1-1) claimed the win for the Rangers after pitching a scoreless top of the eighth, while Tepera (1-1) took the loss.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Play

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

The left-hander's third start in May snaps a three-game streak of completing at least five innings

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi
Play

Astros To Miss Key Starting Pitcher for Rangers Series

Houston describes pitcher's injury as 'lower left leg discomfort' after he was carted off the field during Monday's game

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

The Texas Rangers continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Tuesday

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Huff led the Rangers with three hits, while Calhoun went 2-for-3 and hit his third home run in three games.

The game’s two starting pitchers — the Rangers’ Taylor Hearn and the Angels’ Reid Detmers — didn’t have particularly effective outings.

Hearn held the Angels down for just two innings before giving up a three-run third, punctuated by a solo home run by Taylor Ward and a two-run home run by Rendon. That put the Rangers down 3-1. Hearn eventually left the game after giving up a leadoff walk to Angels outfielder Mike Trout in the fifth, but the game was tied at 3-3 at the time. That snapped Hearn’s two-start winning streak. 

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Moore

May 7, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Woodward

Sep 23, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Sam Huff

Calhoun’s home run in the fourth inning, a two-run shot, tied the game at 3-all and ended up chasing Detmers, who threw a no-hitter last Tuesday against Tampa Bay in his 11th career start.

The Angels grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by Mike Trout off Rangers reliever Matt Moore. Trout finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Rendon and Rengifo also had two hits.

In the bottom half of the seventh, the Rangers loaded the bases with one out against Kyle Barraclough. But he struck out White and Marcus Semien.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi
News

Astros To Miss Key Starting Pitcher for Rangers Series

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
ted wil
News

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Explode for Six Runs in First Inning vs. Angels

By Matthew PostinsMay 16, 2022
Jon Gray
News

Jon Gray Solid in Return, Rangers Top Angels

By Matthew PostinsMay 16, 2022
report-donald-trump-considering-bobby-valentine-for-us-ambassador-to-japan---image
News

Rangers History Today: Valentine Takes Over

By Matthew PostinsMay 16, 2022