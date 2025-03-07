Latest Texas Rangers Roster Prediction Doesn't Include Star Prospects
There seems to be one spot remaining for the Texas Rangers' Opening Day starting rotation
Barring injury, the four locks are Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Jon Gray with the fifth guy being either Cody Bradford, Kumar Rocker or Jack Leiter.
The latter two entered the spring with tons of hype and expectations surrounding them as two of the Rangers' top prospects in the pipeline, ranked second and third respectively.
However, despite the high ceilings that both Rocker and Leiter have, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News believes that neither of the star prospects will get tabbed with a rotation spot and it will be given to Bradford.
Maybe that shouldn't be too surprising.
Rocker made his Major League debut last year and showed well with a 3.86 ERA across his three starts, striking out 14 batters in 11.2 innings pitched. But he also walked six and allowed hitters to have a batting average of .267 against him.
That suggested the third overall pick in the 2022 draft might need a bit more time in the minors, but a strong showing during the spring could have forced Texas's hand.
Rocker has struggled, though.
At the time of writing, he has given up eight earned runs in two innings pitched, a disappointing showing from the right-hander who had high expectations coming in.
Leiter, on the other hand, has performed well during spring training.
In his three outings so far, he has given up just two runs in eight innings pitched, striking out eight batters while only walking one.
But it's hard to forget about what happened during his Major League debut last year when he had an 8.83 ERA across his nine appearances and six starts, though.
Because of that, it seems like Bradford is the safer move when it comes to the start of the season.
He started 13 games out of his 14 appearances and performed well, posting a 3.54 ERA with 70 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 76.1 innings pitched.
Things can always change, especially with a little under a month until the 2025 campaign gets underway, but at this point in time, it seems like the star prospects of Rocker and Leiter will begin their year in the minors waiting for a call up.