Looking Ahead To Rangers' Road Battle Against New York Mets
The Texas Rangers are hiding a high to say the least. They just took down the Milwaukee Brewers in a sweep and now find themselves within striking distance of the Houston Astros in the AL West and the final wild card berth. Texas is 77-70 on the year and 6-3 to start September.
The ballclub has turned quite the corner. Since August 22 the Rangers have swept three teams and gone 14-4 despite several stars being placed on the injured list. The team is gearing up for a road trip which starts in New York to take on the Mets who are significantly better on their home field. The Rangers have the day off before the road to the playoffs continues.
Probable Pitchers for the Mets Series
The opener is going to be a battle between old school and new school. It will be veteran Jacob deGrom taking the mound for the Rangers against his former team while Jonah Tong, who made his MLB debut at the end of August, will be starting for the Mets. deGrom has the upper hand this season clearly, but his last seven starts raise some concerns. Five of his seven losses this season have came in that stretch where he is posting a 4.34 ERA.
Another young gun is starting for the Mets in the middle of the series. Brandon Sproat has only made one start this season, in which he walked four Cincinnati players, but struck out seven in six innings. The Rangers are sending out veteran Patrick Corbin. His recent stretch is even worse than deGrom's with an ERA over six with a double-digit amount of batters walked. But he looked better in his last outing with only one earned run and walk with five strikeouts.
The finale will come down to the only pitcher under 30 that the Rangers are utilizing this series. Jacob Latz will face another Mets pitcher who made his debut this season, Nolan McLean. Latz has a ton of experience on the Major League mound, but it has been primarily out of the bullpen. Now that the pitching staff has been hit with injuries, he is getting his time to shine which includes a win over the Brewers in the 5-0 shutout in that series opener.
Texas will head to Houston to take on the AL West division leaders, the Astros, immediately after the series. The division could look entirely different by the end of that series.