Corey Seager, Kirby Yates Lead Texas Rangers 2024 Team Award Winners
Shortstop Corey Seager and closer Kirby Yates headline the Texas Rangers 2024 team award winners.
The team awards are selected by the DFW chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
2024 Texas Rangers Team Awards:
Player of the Year – Corey Seager
Pitcher of the Year – Kirby Yates
Rookie of the Year – Wyatt Langford
Harold McKinney Good Guy Award – Travis Jankowski
Richard Durrett Hardest Working Player – Josh Smith
Seager missed 39 games, including the final month of the season after having a second sports hernia surgery, but still led the club with a .278 batting average and 30 home runs and finished tied for second on the club with 74 RBI, behind Adolis Garcia's team-leading 85. Wyatt Langford and Marcus Semien also had 74 RBI. Seager, 30, led the Rangers with a .512 slugging percentage and an .865 OPS.
Yates had an All-Star season, recording 33 saves in 34 opportunities with a 1.17 ERA. He held the league to a .113 batting average.
Langford had a historically hot September and finished his rookie season with a .253 batting average, 16 homers, 74 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases.
Jankowski has been a beloved teammate inside the Rangers clubhouse for the past two seasons and has been a helpful voice to the media. Other candidates included Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung.
Smith, who was named a Silver Slugger finalist as a utility player, was passed over for the All-Star game despite having the appropriate numbers, continued to produce throughout the season. He had career-highs in every statistical category after being forced into an everyday role when Jung was sidelined with a broken wrist four games into the season. Smith batted .258 with 13 homers, 30 doubles, 62 RBI, 67 runs scores, and 11 stolen bases in 149 games.
