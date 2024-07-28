Lost Weekend! Last-Place Toronto Blue Jays Sweep Texas Rangers After Jon Gray Leaves Before First Pitch
The Texas Rangers did nothing the easy way on their way to a World Series title in 2023.
So maybe we should have expected this.
The last-place Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep with a 7-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays outscored the Rangers 20-11 and outhit them 36-24.
Three thoughts from Sunday's game:
1. Jon Gray Scratched
Right-hander Jon Gray was warming up on the mound but left before throwing his first pitch with a strained right groin. That forced Jonathan Hernández into action as the replacement starter. It didn't go well. The Blue Jays scored three times in the first and Hernández was charged with five runs on five hits, including two home runs, and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Jacob Latz took over and allowed a run on a hit and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. It got even weirder when Michael Lorenzen, who started Saturday's game but only recorded two outs, came out of the bullpen for four innings, allowing a run on three hits.
2. Offensive Struggles Continue
The Rangers have scored four or fewer runs in 12 of their past 14 games. That's an average of 2.6 runs a game. Texas is 21-47 when scoring four or fewer runs this season.
3. Up Next
Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.31) faces right-hander Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92) in Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Busch Stadium.
