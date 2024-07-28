Inside The Rangers

Lost Weekend! Last-Place Toronto Blue Jays Sweep Texas Rangers After Jon Gray Leaves Before First Pitch

The Texas Rangers were outscored 20-11 and outhit 36-24 as the Toronto Blue Jays swept the three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrates his double as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks on during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrates his double as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks on during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers did nothing the easy way on their way to a World Series title in 2023.

So maybe we should have expected this.

The last-place Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep with a 7-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays outscored the Rangers 20-11 and outhit them 36-24.

Three thoughts from Sunday's game:

1. Jon Gray Scratched

Rangers starter Jon Gray left the game before throwing a pitch with a right groin strain Sunday in Toronto.
Jul 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray (22) comes out of the game before throwing a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Jon Gray was warming up on the mound but left before throwing his first pitch with a strained right groin. That forced Jonathan Hernández into action as the replacement starter. It didn't go well. The Blue Jays scored three times in the first and Hernández was charged with five runs on five hits, including two home runs, and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. Jacob Latz took over and allowed a run on a hit and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. It got even weirder when Michael Lorenzen, who started Saturday's game but only recorded two outs, came out of the bullpen for four innings, allowing a run on three hits.

2. Offensive Struggles Continue

The Rangers are 21-47 in games when scoring four or fewer runs in 2024.
Jul 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (8) steals second base as Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) bobbles a ball thrown by catcher Alejandro Kirk (not pictured) during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have scored four or fewer runs in 12 of their past 14 games. That's an average of 2.6 runs a game. Texas is 21-47 when scoring four or fewer runs this season.

3. Up Next

Nathan Eovaldi faces the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Busch Stadium.
Jul 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.31) faces right-hander Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92) in Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Busch Stadium.

Published
