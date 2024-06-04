Why Is Bruce Bochy Not Managing Texas Rangers Monday Against Detroit Tigers?
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers have had to play without some of their top players for much of the 2024 season. On Monday, they're playing without their manager.
Bruce Bochy missed Monday's series opener at the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field because of a "scheduled personal matter," the club said. He's expected to be back on Tuesday. Rangers associate manager Will Venable is in charge on Monday.
“It’s a lot of pressure to fill his shoes," Venables told reporters before Monday's game. "He’s the man and one of the best to ever do this. We’ll all try to do right by him and get this W.”
Venable, 41, was told Sunday in Miami that he was managing Monday's game. He's in his second season as the Rangers associate manager. He played with the Rangers in 2015 during his nine-year career.
“We’re preparing the same way,” he said. “Boch has been really open-minded and open with the staff and leaning on the staff with a lot of stuff, and we’ll continue to ask those guys to have an impact on this game with the decisions that are made. Obviously, there’s no replacing Bochy and who he is, but we’ll all step up.”
Monday's result will be attached to Bochy's managerial record. Bochy is 10th all-time with 2,122 wins.
Bochy, 69, is in his second season with the Rangers, his 27th managing in the Majors. He helped lead the Rangers to their first World Series championship in 2023. It was Bochy's fourth title. He won three championships with the San Francisco Giants.
