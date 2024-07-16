MLB Home Run Derby Anthem Leaves Fans, Viewers, And Phillies Alec Bohm Laughing, Shocked
ARLINGTON — You probably hadn't heard of Ingrid Andress until Monday night.
The baseball world was largely introduced to her when she sang the National Anthem ahead of the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday night at GLF.
The country music singer and actress offered up a decidedly awkward rendition of the anthem, which fans mocked relentlessly on social media. Those who weren't making jokes were at least stunned by the performance, which included a couple of attempted vocal flourishes that didn't quite land. At other times, her voice appeared to crack or strain to his certain notes. More than one person compared her performance to Fergie's infamous 2018 NBA All-Star Game meltdown.
Here Wikipedia page was almost immdiatly updated to include a concise review of Monday's performance.
"In 2024, she gave a memorable and unique rendition of the national anthem at the 2024 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby," an anonymous posted added to the page. "The performance was widely panned."
That's a pretty well-written capsule of the moment.
Her rendition had people in the stands looking at one another and even had Derby contestant Alec Bohm shaking off some giggles.
The 32-year-old, Michigan-born singer has a dad who was a coach in the Colorado Rockies organization. She grew up in Colorado and released her first album in 2020 after moving to Nashville.
To be fair, her country music may sound great. Her voice definitely has a twang to it that probably doesn't suite the anthem well. Then again, I've heard Willie Nelson sing the anthem and it sounded fine.
